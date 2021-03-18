Startup Boost South Florida Announces Strategic Partnership with Leading Investment Crowdfunding Platform Wefunder

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Startup Boost South Florida Press Release

Marc Lissade, Startup Boost South Florida’s director, states: “Working closely with Wefunder on this project is an amazing opportunity for Startups to boost their equity investment success potential. This strategic partnership secures the 2nd leg of our AIR (Acceleration, Investment, Revenue) framework in order to provide our cohort with best of class resources.”



Lydia Smith, member of Wefunder’s Growth Team states: “We’re stoked for the opportunity to support founders alongside Startup Boost South Florida. By orchestrating all the legal paperwork, managing investment contracts, and opening up investment opportunities to both accredited and unaccredited investors - founders working with Wefunder get to focus more on what matters: running their startup.”



Adie Akuffo-Afful, Wefunder’s Director of Partnerships states: “Wefunder is thrilled to work with the top-notch founders from Startup Boost South Florida and give them access to our team of expert fundraisers & 900K investor network as they build their respective armies of supporters.”



The Spring Program

Startup Boost South Florida will debut right after Startup Weekend South Florida, featuring Techstars CEO Maëlle Gavet and will reward a seat in the cohort to the weekend event winner.



Eight pre-seed/seed stage tech teams in the South Florida area will be selected to take part in the program. Prerequisites include a comprehensive business model, a Minimum Viable Product (MVP), and market validation or traction.



Working in tandem with keynote speakers, industry experts and seasoned entrepreneurs, the Startup Boost South Florida program offers participants industry insights alongside hands-on mentorship, guidance, validation and the necessary resources for building traction.



The program will culminate with a demo day, where participants will be given the opportunity to pitch and connect directly with investors and accelerator directors.



Companies also get promoted to investors globally through the Startup Boost Global Investor Day, which occurs six week after the program to allow investors from around the world to view pitches online for a two-day period.



Applications are open to all pre-seed/seed stage startups for Startup Boost 2021 Spring at https://startupboost.org/southflorida until March 22nd, 2021.



Experienced industry experts, executives and entrepreneurs are also invited to apply for consideration for speaking, mentoring and program participation opportunities by sending an email to: SouthFlorida@startupboost.org



Contact: Marc Lissade

Contact Info: MarcLissade@startupboost.org // SouthFlorida@startupboost.org



About Startup Boost

Startup Boost is a global pre-accelerator program with a mission to lead pre-seed & seed-stage startups towards Accelerators, Investment, and Revenue. Our mentor-driven program seeks to meet the unique needs that startups face in this early stage. We partner with accelerator programs to screen & prepare startups for their programs. We prepare our teams for investment through business model refinement & connections. We help put our startups on a scalable revenue trajectory. We charge no fees and take no equity. We are able to operate through the support of our strong partners and sponsors, as well as the time donated by our passionate mentors and facilitators.



About Wefunder

Wefunder is the nation's leading investment crowdfunding platform, with a mission to keep the American dream alive. Founded in 2011, Wefunder has helped hundreds of companies raise almost $130 million. Wefunder companies have gone on to raise over $2 billion in venture capital. Wefunder is a Public Benefit Corporation and B Corp, with a goal to help 20,000 founders get off the ground by 2029. Miami, FL, March 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Startup Boost South Florida’s pre-accelerator program will provide through the strategic partnership with Wefunder access to uniquely customized resources, such as dedicated Wefunder mentorship and reduced platform fees amongst other bespoke support services in order to get them investment ready and prepare them for launch by demo day.Marc Lissade, Startup Boost South Florida’s director, states: “Working closely with Wefunder on this project is an amazing opportunity for Startups to boost their equity investment success potential. This strategic partnership secures the 2nd leg of our AIR (Acceleration, Investment, Revenue) framework in order to provide our cohort with best of class resources.”Lydia Smith, member of Wefunder’s Growth Team states: “We’re stoked for the opportunity to support founders alongside Startup Boost South Florida. By orchestrating all the legal paperwork, managing investment contracts, and opening up investment opportunities to both accredited and unaccredited investors - founders working with Wefunder get to focus more on what matters: running their startup.”Adie Akuffo-Afful, Wefunder’s Director of Partnerships states: “Wefunder is thrilled to work with the top-notch founders from Startup Boost South Florida and give them access to our team of expert fundraisers & 900K investor network as they build their respective armies of supporters.”The Spring ProgramStartup Boost South Florida will debut right after Startup Weekend South Florida, featuring Techstars CEO Maëlle Gavet and will reward a seat in the cohort to the weekend event winner.Eight pre-seed/seed stage tech teams in the South Florida area will be selected to take part in the program. Prerequisites include a comprehensive business model, a Minimum Viable Product (MVP), and market validation or traction.Working in tandem with keynote speakers, industry experts and seasoned entrepreneurs, the Startup Boost South Florida program offers participants industry insights alongside hands-on mentorship, guidance, validation and the necessary resources for building traction.The program will culminate with a demo day, where participants will be given the opportunity to pitch and connect directly with investors and accelerator directors.Companies also get promoted to investors globally through the Startup Boost Global Investor Day, which occurs six week after the program to allow investors from around the world to view pitches online for a two-day period.Applications are open to all pre-seed/seed stage startups for Startup Boost 2021 Spring at https://startupboost.org/southflorida until March 22nd, 2021.Experienced industry experts, executives and entrepreneurs are also invited to apply for consideration for speaking, mentoring and program participation opportunities by sending an email to: SouthFlorida@startupboost.orgContact: Marc LissadeContact Info: MarcLissade@startupboost.org // SouthFlorida@startupboost.orgAbout Startup BoostStartup Boost is a global pre-accelerator program with a mission to lead pre-seed & seed-stage startups towards Accelerators, Investment, and Revenue. Our mentor-driven program seeks to meet the unique needs that startups face in this early stage. We partner with accelerator programs to screen & prepare startups for their programs. We prepare our teams for investment through business model refinement & connections. We help put our startups on a scalable revenue trajectory. We charge no fees and take no equity. We are able to operate through the support of our strong partners and sponsors, as well as the time donated by our passionate mentors and facilitators.About WefunderWefunder is the nation's leading investment crowdfunding platform, with a mission to keep the American dream alive. Founded in 2011, Wefunder has helped hundreds of companies raise almost $130 million. Wefunder companies have gone on to raise over $2 billion in venture capital. Wefunder is a Public Benefit Corporation and B Corp, with a goal to help 20,000 founders get off the ground by 2029. Contact Information Startup Boost South Florida

Marc Lissade

(305) 707-7666



https://startupboost.org/southflorida



