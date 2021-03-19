Carey Beychok Earns Five Star and Chairman’s Club Awards

Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Broker-Associate Carey Beychok of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Sarasota, Florida, Recognized for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction and Sales Performance

Sarasota, FL, March 19, 2021 --



In addition, Beychok has received the RE/MAX Chairman’s Club award for outstanding performance in 2020.



A lifelong resident of Southwest Florida, Beychok has extensive knowledge of the area and its history. Her entire career has been in the real estate industry, first as a new home sales representative for several of the area's largest builders, and now as a Broker-Associate with RE/MAX Alliance Group after running her own brokerage firm for many years. Her family has been building and developing real estate locally since 1946, which gives her deep understanding of both the new and resale markets.



Beychok is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) and holds the Certified New Home Specialist (CNHS) and Residential Construction Certified (RCC) designations.



The Sarasota office is located at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. Beychok can be reached at (941) 315-4348 or via email at CareyBeychok@remax.net.



Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



