Jean-Thierry Augustin and Nick Nagatkin Launch RichelieuV, Business Accelerator for Early-Stage Startups

Paris, France, March 19, 2021 --(



Jean-Thierry Augustin said: “I have been investing in a number of startups, sitting on several boards, and came to realize how much they need time critical, reliable and cost effective services for developing their apps and operational backbones, so joining forces with Nick, the founder of DIGIS, was an obvious move. DIGIS already has a very talented workforce of 120+ specialists based in Eastern Europe, servicing an international portfolio of clients from early-stage startups to Unicorns, and has achieved 50% growth in 2020. I see huge potential. Nick and I have two very complementary profiles, crossing cultures, generations, and expertise across the world. This will foster great value for our future partners and the firm.”



Nick Nagatkin said: “I am delighted that Jean-Thierry has joined me to create RichelieuV, bringing his impressive business acumen having managed several major multinational businesses. His breadth of experience across international markets and diverse industrial sectors from media, as CEO of Eurosport, and President Sports and Olympics Development for Discovery international, to Aerospace and Technology. His strong strategic focus and deep understanding of international commercial development are great assets to the acceleration of our business partners’ growth. I see our cooperation as a perfect match to meaningfully address key critical success factors, super cost effective and safe software development along with a high-level strategic guidance to identify and address successful critical business success factors for startups.”



RichelieuV primarily focuses on Pre-seed, Seed, and Series A startups addressing fully digital businesses. DIGIS and ENOG Advisors will draw on additional expertise in Artificial Intelligence, Sports, E-sports&Gaming. Partnering startups will get access to cash investment, expert strategic advice from long-term industry veterans, a senior IT team, a global network of mentors and fundraising.



RichelieuV is a sister company of international software development company DIGIS and advisory and investment consultancy ENOG Advisors.



Daria Kravchenko

+380674832996



https://richelieuv.com/



