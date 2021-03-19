Quarter Turn Lock Ranges Ex-Stock in the UK for Industrial Panel Builders - From the FDB/DIRAK Partnership

Press Releases FDB Panel Fittings Press Release

This partnership between DIRAK and FDB ensures that there is a broad range of high-quality locks available at all times, including a variety of quarter-turns with unique properties, such as compression quarter-turns with vibration resistance. These quarter-turns can be ordered in a selection of materials, including polyamide, stainless steel, or zinc die-cast. Isleworth, United Kingdom, March 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- FDB Panel Fittings are delighted to offer the full range of DIRAK high quality quarter turn locks for use as a locking mechanism in numerous applications. Quarter turn locks are comprised of a housing, insert, and cam with a wide range of assembly possibilities ensuring a wide range of locking devices and ancillary components for all industrial applications.The DIRAK range includes over 30 standard and customized inserts in zinc die-cast, polyamide or stainless steel for rugged service in enclosures and cabinets for used in mechanical engineering to HVAC, medical device manufacture, data centres to energy distribution and environmental technology.Panel Fittings MD Gary Miles explained , “In most applications, quarter-turns are the ideal solution to protect against unauthorized access; in some cases, we advise using both a quarter-turn and rod latch which is why we carry extensive UK stock.We focus on the individual requirements of each specific industrial sector in order to provide the perfect solution. Therefore, we offer locking solutions with the best materials, superior design and functionality in order to meet the requirements of the application environment.“For example, our sales partner DIRAK have created specially designed, high-quality polished stainless-steel products in order to meet the strict hygienic standards of the food processing industry. Similarly, they have developed solutions for the transportation industry/sector which meet the vibration resistance and fire protection requirements.”This partnership between DIRAK and FDB ensures that there is a broad range of high-quality locks available at all times, including a variety of quarter-turns with unique properties, such as compression quarter-turns with vibration resistance. These quarter-turns can be ordered in a selection of materials, including polyamide, stainless steel, or zinc die-cast. Contact Information FDB Panel Fittings

Gary Miles

+44 020 8568 1616



https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/locks-and-lock-components



