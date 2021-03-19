Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Exclusive Interview with Blue Canyon Technologies Released Ahead of Military Space Situational Awareness 2021

SMi Group Reports: Speaker Mr Thomas Kubancik, Consultant, Blue Canyon Technologies, provides perspectives on SSA ahead of April’s virtual Military Space Situational Awareness conference.

London, United Kingdom, March 19, 2021



Interested parties can register at £299 for military and government personnel and £999 for commercial organisations at http://www.military-space.com/pr5prcom.



Ahead of this year’s conference, SMi Group caught up with conference speaker Mr Thomas Kubancik, Consultant, Blue Canyon Technologies, to find out more about the topics he will address in his presentation, his perspectives on space situational awareness and more.



Here is a snippet of what was discussed in the interview:



Q: What unique perspective do you bring to the conference and what should people ask you about?



A: “I have seen the evolution of space situation awareness (SSA) from the days when governments were the exclusive provider of SSA capabilities, to today, where governments are both the biggest consumer and producer of SSA data. This is very similar to other government technology areas such as commercial remote sensing. As in remote sensing, governments need to enable a stable market for commercial SSA suppliers, so they may invest in and develop capabilities, and provide needed innovation and affordability.”



Q: What technological modernisation do you think will be the most disruptive for the SSA industry within the next 5 years?



A: “The modernization is the availability of high-performance space craft, at low cost, produced in high-rate manufacturing centres. These standard space craft comprise a scalable product line, capable of hosting modular payloads, power, and propulsion, offering a range of size and performance to fit exacting missions.”



To read the full interview, visit the "Downloads" tab at: http://www.military-space.com/pr5prcom.



Blue Canyon Technologies are official sponsors of this year’s event, and Mr Kubancik will speak on Day One to present:



"Platforms for All-Domain Space Situational Awareness"



- Effective Space Situational Awareness covers a vast domain ranging from Low Earth Orbit to Cislunar.



- Observing platforms need to be positioned throughout the domain.



- What attributes are most important to perform the mission?



Presented by Mr Thomas Kubancik, Consultant, Blue Canyon Technologies.



As the leading conference in Europe dedicated to space domain awareness, this is an essential event for all those in the field.



Military Space Situational Awareness 2021

28th – 29th April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



Lead Sponsor: ExoAnalytic Solutions

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Blue Canyon Technologies, L3Harris, NorthStar and Share My Space



For sponsorship enquiries contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0)207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries contact Lauren Pears on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or Lpears@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.military-space.com/pr5prcom



