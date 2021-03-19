Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Registration is Closing Soon for the 4th Annual Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference

SMi Group reports: The delegate and sponsor list are being finalised for the highly anticipated Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems virtual conference next month.

London, United Kingdom, March 19, 2021 --(



It is only £499 for military and government, and £999 for commercial organisations. Interested delegates must secure their attendance soon at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr6.



This year’s programme highlights, and expert speaker line-up include:



1. The agenda provides in-depth updates on the UK's Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Enhancement Programmes

- Lieutenant Colonel Iain Lamont, SO1 Robotics and Autonomous Systems, British Army

- Lieutenant Colonel Andy Locke, SO1 Infantry Trials and Development Unit, British Army

- Major Tom Scott, Land Requirements Manager, Future Capability Group, DE&S, UK MoD

- Mr Peter Stockel, Autonomous Systems & Innovation Autonomy Challenge Lead, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL)



2. The two-day programme features an international speaker line-up of senior military figures from Australia, Estonia, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, UK, US, and more.

- Colonel Robin Smith, SO1 Robotics and Autonomous Systems, Australian Army

- Lieutenant Colonel Martijn Hädicke, Commander RAS Innovation Program, Royal Netherlands Army

- Lieutenant Colonel Vito Marra, Head of Concept Development Section, General Planning Division, Italian Armed Forces

- Lieutenant Colonel Sten Allik, Senior Staff Officer, Autonomy-Theme mentor, Estonian Defence Forces

- Lieutenant Colonel Chris Orlowski, PM Robotic Combat Vehicle, US Army

- Dr Robert Sadowski, Army Chief Roboticist (Robotics ST), US Army

- Mr Ted Maciuba, Deputy Director, Robotics Requirements Division (RRD), US Army Futures Command

- Senior Chief Petty Officer James Harvey, Senior Enlisted Advisor, US Naval Special Warfare Command

- Name Withheld For Security Reasons, Robotics Thought Lead, Israeli Defence Forces



3. Delegates will discover a comprehensive approach to emerging autonomous and robotic technologies with additional presentations from academia and defence research agencies

- Dr Kim Mathiassen, Senior Researcher, FFI (Norwegian Defence Research Establishment)

- Mr Eric den Breejen, Technical Consultant, Intelligent Autonomous Systems, Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO)

- Dr Ivan Petrunin, Lecturer in Digital Signal Processing for Autonomous Systems, Cranfield University



4. Plenty of networking opportunities with international UGV Technology providers at the forefront of the market.

- Mr Danny Atsmon, Founder and CEO, Cognata

- Mr Leon Altarac, VP Business Development, Idan Drive

- General (Ret'd) Riho Terras, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Milrem Robotics



The presentation details will be announced shortly for Sponsors: Diehl Defence, Domo Tactical Solutions, FLIR Systems, QinetiQ, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, Rheinmetall Canada, Rowden Technologies, and Safran Group.



The complimentary brochure is available to download at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr6.



Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems

12th - 13th April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsors and Exhibitors: Cognata, Diehl Defence, Domo Tactical Communications, FLIR Systems, Idan Drive, Milrem Robotics, QinetiQ, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, Rheinmetall Canada, Rowden Technologies, and Safran Group



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



