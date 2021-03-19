DashStylists Network Open Services in Florida & North Carolina

Press Releases DashStylists Press Release

DashStylists announces new developments. Its network of mobile barbers and hairstylists continues its expansion in Georgia, but also in North Carolina and in Florida.

Atlanta, GA, March 19, 2021 --(



After seeing great progress in Georgia, DashStylists.com is expanding its



This week, the stylists are starting to take bookings in these areas as DashStylists will keep on adding new stylists to Jacksonville and Charlotte. Hopefully in each city the mobile stylists network will will grow up to a dozen of stylists by the end of May.



DashStylists plan to open services in the Raleigh-Durham zone as well later in March.



In these areas everyone needing to have their hair done at home will now have the solution of a licensed hairstylist or barber travelling to them.



If you know barbers or hair stylists in these areas, please refer them to pro@dashstylists.com, the network needs more talents.



DashStylists Facebook page and group are open to all mobile hairdressers.



In opening its social media space, DashStylists.com hopes the mobile barbers and mobile hairstylists will use these pages to post content, create connections and links, share tips and pieces of advices. The long term goal here is to create a sense of community by creating a free but professional space for mobile stylists and barbers from all over the US.



It is also a place to freely communicate about their business. This will increase their exposure and help develop their brand.



Check the company page out, become a friend, like and post your content (pictures, post, comments): www.facebook.com/StylistsAtYourDoor.



www.facebook.com/groups/MobileStylists is the Facebook Group DashStylists.com has created for Mobile Stylists and Barbers to share experiences and any content related to their business.



Welcome to the new hairstylists and barbers who have joined DashStylists.



In the last 2 months, 15 new stylists have joined the platform: Nya, Tracy, Tyesha, Jonathan, Corey, Nertila, Annalisha, Lakieva, Kelly, Sabrina, Paige, ...



Welcome and God speed to them



COVID-19 reminder:

Just a reminder regarding the safety measures they are applying at DashStylists.com for hairdressers and customers:



- a full set of protective gear (from head to toe),

- the Barbicide COVID-19 Sanitation Certification,

- a set of 20 safety rules applied by the barbers and hairstylists, including styling clients outdoors



Details of DashStylists policy and measures: www.pro.dash-stylists.com/covid-19



About DashStylists.com:

DashStylists is a trademark of CutOnce llc, a company based and 100% made in Atlanta (GA). Pierre Dubois, the founder of the company is a French entrepreneur, founder of 2 disruptive startups (in 2000, co-founder of the first online mortgage comparison platform in France, in 2009 founder of an online marketplace for solar energy equipment).



Almost non-existent in the US, mobile hairstyling is a very popular service in France (mobile hair services represent 20% of the total hair services market) and has been growing faster for 5 to 10 years. So it seemed just logical to import these services here, where the needs are huge among the older and disabled population.



Press & General Contact:

pld@dashstsylists.com

Pierre Dubois

678-557-7374



www.dash-stylists.com



