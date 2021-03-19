Association Reports 12th Medicare Insurance Industry Conference Exhibit Hall Filled

Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance reports that all booth spaces have been sold for the upcoming national industry conference. The 12th annual Medicare insurance industry conference takes place September 8-10, 2021 in Chicago.

"This is the largest exhibit hall for the conference an indication of the growing interest in Medicare insurance products," reports Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director and organizer of the industry conference. Taking place at the Schaumburg Convention Center, the conference exhibit hall will be 32,400 square feet.



The event being held in the Chicago-metro area for the first time begins with a free day event. "Hundreds of insurance agents and brokers from across the Midwest will attend the free day to take part in sessions and to meet with exhibitors at the event," Slome notes. "This is a unique opportunity because it precedes the industry event which brings together the top players from across the country."



To learn more about the Association's Medicare Insurance Sales Summit program go to www.medicaresupp.org/2021-medigap-conference-expo/.



Contact Information American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



