WealthScope Financial Announces the Opening of New Office in Allentown, PA

Financial Consulting firm relocates to Commerce Corporate Center located just off the North East extension of the PA turnpike.

Allentown, PA, March 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- WealthScope Financial, a unique financial consulting firm, is proud to announce the move to their new office located in the Commerce Corporate Center at 5000 West Tilghman Street, Suite 230 in Allentown, PA."We are excited to announce the relocation to our new office space in the Commerce Corporate Center located at 5000 West Tilghman Street in Allentown," said Founding Partner & Financial Advisor Michael Engler. "At WealthScope Financial, we use a very specific approach to helping people achieve financial balance, and this is realized in our process. Our team adapts to each clients need and working style, including working directly with their tax, legal, and business advisors," added Mr. Engler.Mr. Engler and his business partners, Michael Steigerwalt, and Glenn C. Breslauer formed WealthScope Financial using a client first service approach which is a large component to their methodology. The firm offers financial products that are ideally suited for their client's interest, and this type of guidance helps eliminate conflict of interest and ensures the highest standards.About WealthScope FinancialWealthScope Financial was founded with the single mission to be the most creative and ground-breaking financial services firm with a specialized focus in the medical professional market. The team at WealthScope Financial prepares personalized financial strategies, serving individuals & businesses, while guiding them through a planning process concentrating on suitable recommendations. Their comprehensive approach delves into several key areas, including: developing investment strategies; creating tax-efficient means of wealth accumulation, distribution and transfer; and protection management.Working with a team of professional associates, WealthScope Financial concentrates their efforts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, especially Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania and the New York Tri-State area.​Securities products and advisory services offered through Park Avenue Securities LLC (PAS), member FINRA,SIPC. OSJ: 1767 Sentry Parkway West, Suite 200, Blue Bell, PA 19422, (267) 468-0822. PAS is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian), New York, NY. WealthScope Financial is not an affiliate or subsidiary of PAS or Guardian. The Living Balance Sheet® and The Living Balance Sheet® Logo are service marks of The Guardian Life Insurance company of America® (Guardian), New York, NY. 2005-2021 Guardian Guardian, its subsidiaries, agents, and employees do not provide tax, legal, or accounting advice. Consult your tax, legal, or accounting professional regarding your individual situation. Links to external sites are provided for your convenience in locating related information and services. Guardian, its subsidiaries, agents, and employees expressly disclaim any responsibility for and do not maintain, control, recommend, or endorse third-party sites, organizations, products, or services, and make no representation as to the completeness, suitability, or quality thereof. 2021-116318 Exp 02/23 Contact Information WealthScope Financial

Glenn C. Breslauer

973-580-4171



https://www.wealthscopefinancial.com



