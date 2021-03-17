Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Royal Navy and US Navy to Give Aviation Safety Updates at Defence Aviation Safety 2021

SMi Group Reports: Attendees can expect to hear navy aviation safety updates at the 3rd annual Defence Aviation Safety conference this April.

London, United Kingdom, March 17, 2021 --(



With a range of international safety briefings, this virtual conference is the ideal opportunity to stay up to date on safety within defence, as well as network virtually with experts within the field.



The conference will also feature presentations from UK and US navy aviation safety leaders, who will be sharing safety updates from the Royal Navy and US Navy, along with insight on how they measure and promote safety.



Interested parties can register online at £999 for commercial organisations and for free for military and government personnel on http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom5.



Presentations from the Royal Navy and US Navy will be as follows:



1) "The Royal Navy Update: How the Navy Are Delivering Safety Across All Maritime Platforms and Systems"



· Priorities for the Royal Navy Safety Centre

· Measuring safety and reducing risk: reporting tools that enable greater safety across the fleet

· Managing a variety of complex platforms and systems whilst ensuring safety

· The rise of unmanned and autonomous systems – overcoming the Safety and oversight challenges



Presented by Commodore Stuart Henderson, Navy Safety Centre Director, Royal Navy



2) "US Navy Safety Centre: Maximising Safety for Naval Platforms And Systems'



· Maintaining safe operational readiness

· Measuring success: data management tools and analytics used to oversee efficient safety delivery

· Promoting safety across the Navy

· Current projects and initiatives to improve safety culture across the US Navy



Presented by Rear Admiral Fredrick Luchtman, Commander, US Navy Safety Center



As the only conference specifically dedicated to aviation safety in the defence and military environment, Defence Aviation Safety 2021 will be an essential date for those who prioritise safety within their organisation.



The full speaker line-up, agenda and brochure are available at http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom5



Defence Aviation Safety 2021

Conference: April 21st – 22nd 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Website: http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom5



Gold Sponsor: BAE Systems

Sponsor: Robin Radar Systems



For sponsorship enquiries contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0)207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries contact Lauren Pears on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or Lpears@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, March 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Defence Aviation Safety 2021 will bring together leaders from around the world to focus on strategies that aim to enhance the protection of lives and capability for aviators and ground crew operating in today's battle environment.With a range of international safety briefings, this virtual conference is the ideal opportunity to stay up to date on safety within defence, as well as network virtually with experts within the field.The conference will also feature presentations from UK and US navy aviation safety leaders, who will be sharing safety updates from the Royal Navy and US Navy, along with insight on how they measure and promote safety.Interested parties can register online at £999 for commercial organisations and for free for military and government personnel on http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom5.Presentations from the Royal Navy and US Navy will be as follows:1) "The Royal Navy Update: How the Navy Are Delivering Safety Across All Maritime Platforms and Systems"· Priorities for the Royal Navy Safety Centre· Measuring safety and reducing risk: reporting tools that enable greater safety across the fleet· Managing a variety of complex platforms and systems whilst ensuring safety· The rise of unmanned and autonomous systems – overcoming the Safety and oversight challengesPresented by Commodore Stuart Henderson, Navy Safety Centre Director, Royal Navy2) "US Navy Safety Centre: Maximising Safety for Naval Platforms And Systems'· Maintaining safe operational readiness· Measuring success: data management tools and analytics used to oversee efficient safety delivery· Promoting safety across the Navy· Current projects and initiatives to improve safety culture across the US NavyPresented by Rear Admiral Fredrick Luchtman, Commander, US Navy Safety CenterAs the only conference specifically dedicated to aviation safety in the defence and military environment, Defence Aviation Safety 2021 will be an essential date for those who prioritise safety within their organisation.The full speaker line-up, agenda and brochure are available at http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom5Defence Aviation Safety 2021Conference: April 21st – 22nd 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlyWebsite: http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom5Gold Sponsor: BAE SystemsSponsor: Robin Radar SystemsFor sponsorship enquiries contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0)207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries contact Lauren Pears on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or Lpears@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom5



