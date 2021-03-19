Learning and Sharing Untethered - IPEVO VZ-X Wireless Document Camera is Back

Press Releases IPEVO Press Release

IPEVO has just released the second iteration of its most versatile document camera.

Offering both wireless and wired capabilities, the VZ-X allows the user to explore possibilities that were previously impossible to achieve. Whether it be in classrooms or conference rooms, users are able to pick the VZ-X up and move about freely thanks to the built-in battery at its base and Wi-Fi. Lasting up to 12 hours, the built-in battery makes consecutive sessions and presentations a breeze without having to worry about the VZ-X running out of power.



Equipped with an 8-megapixel Sony CMOS sensor and an Ambarella chip, the VZ-X delivers detailed images with low noise, fast focus, and excellent color reproduction. The amazing image quality is further complemented by its sturdy but flexible multi-jointed design. This allows users to capture images from different heights and angles whilst taking up minimal space due to its small footprint, ideal for those working with limited space.



Besides the usual connection to computers via USB, users are also able to connect their VZ-X to their smartphones, tablets, and even AppleTV with ease thanks again to its wireless capability. Additionally, VZ-X can connect to a projector or monitor through HDMI, and users can adjust the image accordingly with the buttons conveniently placed on the body, eliminating the need for computer interaction.



The VZ-X’s compatibility with software such as Zoom, Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, and OBS makes it the ideal companion for remote work. Users may further enhance their experience by taking advantage of IPEVO’s free Visualizer software to access an even wider array of functions such as OCR, split-screen, document scanning and video recording.



The VZ-X is now available for $329 and can be purchased through IPEVO’s Online Store, IPEVO’s Amazon Store or directly by email at sales@ipevo.com.



For more information about the VZ-X, visit: https://www.ipevo.com/products/vz-x



