New Elesa Wire Rope Isolators, Spring Mounts and Cushions

The new Elesa ranges of stainless steel damping elements include AVC wire rope isolators, AVM spring mounts and AVF metal cushions.

Elesa wire rope isolators are very high-performance shock absorbers and vibration dampers that can be used in endless applications. Typically from oil exploration, radio equipment and generator sets, to blowers/fans, and other HVAC style installations. They are very useful because they maintain excellent isolation performance under maximum shock in severe environmental conditions, for example chemical pollution or extreme temperatures. Stainless steel wire rope isolators have a long service life and can adapt to elastic displacement in all dimensions This allows multi-directional isolation, with installation in many different orientations, making them suitable for railway compressors, aviation and marine engineering as well as camera mounts on UAVs and robotic camera platforms.



AVM spring mounts offer low-frequency damping at higher deflection rates, combined with the higher frequency damping of rubber end pads. They suit acoustic and motor mountings where a wider range of vibrations and larger deflections are likely also where wind loads or asymmetric movement patterns are experienced, such as in engine starting.



Metheringham, United Kingdom, March 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- New Elesa ranges of stainless steel damping elements offer different designs for different jobs – AVC wire rope isolators are suitable for low-frequency damping with high deflections. Their function is to prevent damage to structures and preserve the correct operation of sensitive equipment while also reducing noise. The sister range of AVM spring mounts is excellent for low vibration with high deflections, while AVF metal cushions are compact for small spaces, higher frequencies and smaller deflections. Overall, these high-performance vibration dampers are used in compliance with safety regulations on vibration and noise (DL 81/2008). Stainless steel is chosen for many applications because it performs over a long lifespan with low-to-zero maintenance, and is unaffected by ageing as generally found in rubber isolators.

