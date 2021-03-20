Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Preliminary Attendee List Released Ahead of Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2021 in April

SMi Group reports: The list of attending organisations have been released for the virtual Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness conference in less than four weeks’ time.

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, March 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The next annual conference on Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness, which is taking place virtually on the 12th and 13th April 2021, is the industry's only event dedicated to enhancing situational awareness technology for armoured platforms. Delegates will receive progressive insights on key programmes, vetronics architectures, the development of advanced sensors, optronics and communication equipment, plus much more.Interested parties can join the conference at £499 for military, government, and public sector personnel and only £999 for commercial delegates. Register at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr6This year’s event highlights will include exclusive addresses presented by leading figures within the field:- Multipurpose High-Performance Situational Awareness System with Hensoldt Optronics: Project Manager of Vehicle Optronics at Hensoldt, Mr Marc Krause, explains their technical solution to threat detection to increase the protection of the crew. In particular, how an information fusion of various types of sensors/systems will support missions by exceeding single sensor/system performance.- 360 Degree spherical video explained by Petards: In a presentation entitled "Feedback from User Trials of 360 Degree Spherical Video on Armoured Vehicles," Mr Scott Patterson, Defence Director, Petards, will introduce the eyeCraft 360 camera system that solves local situational problems for vehicle crews and dismounted personnel. The presentation will also cover the implications caused by human factors as well as its other use cases.Across two-days, delegates will have the opportunity to visit the virtual exhibition area and schedule one-to-one meetings with these sponsors, as well as sponsors Lockheed Martin and Galleon Embedded Computing.The line-up also includes presentations from the British Army, US Army Futures Command, Diehl Defence, Thales UK, US Army, DSTL, Saab Vehicle Systems, MBDA, DE&S and many more.A snapshot of attending organisations: IDS, Abaco Systems, Brazilian Army, British Army, CST A/S, DE&S, Department of Defence, Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG, DST Group, DSTL, Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment and Information Technology, Galleon Embedded Computing, General Dynamics Land Systems UK Ltd, Hensoldt Optronics GmbH, HQ Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, HQ Armour Centre, Hungarian Defence Forces Transformation Command, Instro Precision Ltd, Isdefe, John Cockerill Defense, Kappa Optronics GmbH, Land Test Evaluation Agency, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin UK, LPP s.r.o., MBDA Germany, Nedinsco B.V., New Zealand Defence Force, NovAtel Inc., Petards, Plasan, QinetiQ , RFEL Ltd, Royal Tank Regiment, Saab AB, Sekai Europe Gmbh, Slovenian Army General Staff, Swedish Armed Forces, Teleplan Globe AS, Thales UK, The Royal United Services Institute, Thinke Company Ltd, UAE GHQ, UK MoD, US Army, US Army DEVCOM International Technology Center, US Army Futures Command, W.L. Gore and more.The preliminary attendee list, speaker line-up, and agenda are available at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr6Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness12th - 13th April 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlySponsors: Galleon Embedded Computing, Hensoldt Optronics, Lockheed Martin and PetardsFor sponsorship enquiries contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0)207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor all delegate enquiries and guest passes, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr6



