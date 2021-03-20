GSA to Join DHS & DoD at DSI’s Identity Management Symposium

Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce new speaker to their lineup for DSI's 7th Annual Identity Management Symposium. Now joining them for Day 2 (April 22nd, 2021) is Kenneth Myers. He is the Chief Federal ICAM Architect at The General Services Administration.

Alexandria, VA, March 20, 2021 --(



DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the events content and focus areas, and always assembles the most respected minds in the identity management and technology communities.



2021 Confirmed Speakers:

Shonnie Lyon, Director, Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), USA

Michael Sorrento, SES, Director, Defense Manpower Data Center

Col. Senodja “Frank” Sundiata-Walker, USA, PM DoD Biometrics, PEO IEW&S

Patricia Janssen, Director, Cybersecurity Architecture & Capability Oversight, Office of the Deputy CIO for Cybersecurity, DoD

Casie Antalis, Chief of Staff, National Vetting Center, US Customs and Border Protection, DHS

Scott Sweetow, Former Acting Director, FBI TEDAC

Kenneth Myers, Chief Federal ICAM Architect, GSA



Topics will include:

· Developing DFBA initiatives toward biometrics & identity intelligence



· -Enhancing OBIM identity services through advanced biometric identification



· -Modernizing biometric processing capabilities in support of the Warfighter



· -Adopting facial recognition technologies to transform identity intelligence at the US Border



· -Advancing innovative biometric technologies and capabilities to enhance operational effectiveness in the FBI



· -Optimizing identity intelligence in order to protect national security



· -The pros & cons of facial recognition technology in surveillance



Seating is limited –

To allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Identity Management Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at identitymanagement.dsigroup.org



Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.



**Symposium is closed to press / No Recordings** Alexandria, VA, March 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Kenneth Myers will be speaking on the topic "The Digital Worker Identity Playbook." This 2-day, live stream will focus on sessions centered on this year's theme "Advancing Biometric Capabilities & Identity Solutions for the Future of National Security."DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the events content and focus areas, and always assembles the most respected minds in the identity management and technology communities.2021 Confirmed Speakers:Shonnie Lyon, Director, Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), USAMichael Sorrento, SES, Director, Defense Manpower Data CenterCol. Senodja “Frank” Sundiata-Walker, USA, PM DoD Biometrics, PEO IEW&SPatricia Janssen, Director, Cybersecurity Architecture & Capability Oversight, Office of the Deputy CIO for Cybersecurity, DoDCasie Antalis, Chief of Staff, National Vetting Center, US Customs and Border Protection, DHSScott Sweetow, Former Acting Director, FBI TEDACKenneth Myers, Chief Federal ICAM Architect, GSATopics will include:· Developing DFBA initiatives toward biometrics & identity intelligence· -Enhancing OBIM identity services through advanced biometric identification· -Modernizing biometric processing capabilities in support of the Warfighter· -Adopting facial recognition technologies to transform identity intelligence at the US Border· -Advancing innovative biometric technologies and capabilities to enhance operational effectiveness in the FBI· -Optimizing identity intelligence in order to protect national security· -The pros & cons of facial recognition technology in surveillanceSeating is limited –To allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Identity Management Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at identitymanagement.dsigroup.orgAnyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.**Symposium is closed to press / No Recordings**