Invite from Justin Mason-Home, Chair at SMi’s 5th Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients 2021

SMi Group Reports: Chair of the conference, Justin Mason-Home, personal invitation to join the 5th Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference, on 10-11 May 2021

London, United Kingdom, March 20, 2021 --(



Justin Mason-Home is an organic chemist with extensive health, safety, environmental and chemical engineering experience in senior technical, legal and commercial aspects of the biopharmaceutical industries. Justin’s wealth of experience and expertise makes this a highly anticipated event.



Interested parties can attend the conference by registering at http://www.highlypotentapi.com/PR3



£499 for pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms and £999 for vendors and commercial firms to join the 2-day conference.



An excerpt of Justin Mason-Home’s invitation to the conference below:



"There has never been such a focus on Pharma!



"Now in its 5th year, SMI’s HPAPI conference will explore developments and advances in the field of highly potent APIs. This 2-day agenda will bring together expertise from individuals in multiple disciplines in the field and offer a series of presentations through which you will gain insights into the key drivers of this ever-growing industry. Hear from leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies, regulatory experts and academia on a wide variety of topics, including best practices in occupational toxicology, innovations in containment and facility design, and insights into cleaning validation methods.



Delegates stand to gain many valuable insights from this event including:



- Perspectives on how engineering controls could be used to protect healthcare workers during COVID-19

- Best practices in hazard assessment and occupational toxicology

- Industry insights into strategic considerations for scaling up HPAPI manufacturing

- Future trends in automation and robotics within pharmaceutical manufacture and technologies for protecting operators from hazardous substances

- Case studies exploring cleaning validation methods



"As chair of this event, I look forward to welcoming delegates to this must-attend live virtual conference this May."



This is an essential event for those wanting to hear the latest insights and updates from industry leading experts in the field like Justin Mason-Home.



The full agenda, speaker line-up and brochure can be viewed online at http://www.highlypotentapi.com/PR3



Attendees will also be able to gain from SMi’s virtual conference platform. This will include access to live and on demand speaker content, ability to network with all the event attendees and, hosting and joining meetings and socials with built in Zoom functionality.



Sponsors can also exhibit a virtual booth with SMi’s virtual conference platform.



Sponsored by: Catalent Pharma Solutions & FPS Food and Pharma Systems



To join the conference as a sponsor and exhibitor, please get in touch with Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi’s 5th Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference

10–11 May 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

http://www.highlypotentapi.com/PR3

#SMiHPAPi



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.highlypotentapi.com/PR3



