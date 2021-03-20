Fired After Getting a DUI? Daniel Vaswani of Red Metric Law Releases Video on YouTube. The Firm Has Offices in Hayward, Oakland, Walnut Creek, San Jose and Manteca.

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Red Metric Law Press Release

The CEO of Red Metric, Daniel Vaswani, released a new video on YouTube discussing the effect a DUI charge may have on one's career. Red Metric is a criminal defense law firm that focuses on DUI charges, domestic violence charges, drug charges, theft/larceny charges, and even handles murder cases. The Bay Area based firm has offices in Hayward, Oakland, San Jose, Manteca and Walnut Creek.

But what if you make a mistake while driving that makes you ineligible to get certain jobs, or worse, results in losing your job?



"In certain situations, DUIs can prohibit you from getting certain jobs. It is a bit intuitive, usually if its a job that involves driving and your license happens to get suspended- it usually does cause some complication for you to be able to maintain that job," explains Mr. Vaswani.



A caption then appears on the video: "Depending on your job, your employer may have a policy that allows for dismissal if you're convicted of a crime - and DUI is a crime."



Mr. Vaswani goes on to discuss the importance of finding proper legal representation in a situation like this, "It's important to understand, when you're searching for a lawyer, they talk to you about these things, they explain some of these collateral consequences - which is what we call them. So if you have an attorney capable of addressing those things with you, you should tell them what profession you're in, explain to them how not having your drivers license could affect you."



In a video released earlier this month, Mr. Vaswani discusses changes in California law that allows for diversion over the objection of the district attorney, which seems to be important and powerful knowledge, especially for a defense attorney. "In our analysis, we've made a determination that diversion is eligible for DUI cases - and we vehemently make that argument in court," says the young CEO.



After watching the video, it becomes apparent Mr. Vaswani is well versed in DUI cases and understands the modern economy. He closes the video by emphasizing the benefit of hiring a good attorney, "[It's] very helpful for people who often need their driver's license to get to work and provide for their family. So paint that picture, make sure we understand what it is your driver's license means to you - how it affects your life and your ability to provide for yourself and your family."



Watch attorney Daniel Vaswani's videos @ Youtube.com/RedMetricLaw



To get in touch with Red Metric Law:

-Call 1-8338-NO-JAIL

-Email info@redmetric.com

-Visit www.RedMetric.com



Red Metric Law Office Locations:



-Hayward Office: 22544 Main Street, Hayward, California 94541



-Oakland Office: 420 3rd Street, Suite 250, Oakland, California 94607



-Manteca Office: 1463 Moffat Blvd., Suite 9B, Manteca, CA 95336



Cristina Becerra

1-510-999-5879



www.redmetric.com



