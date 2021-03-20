Press Releases Shift/Co, PBC Press Release

Receive press releases from Shift/Co, PBC: By Email RSS Feeds: Shift/Co, a Business Growth Platform for Conscious Entrepreneurs, Partners with 365 Gratitude Journal to Encourage Self-Care and Inspire Business Potential

Two conscious companies, Shift/Co and 365 Gratitude Journal, have joined together to create a unique partnership that inspires and uplifts conscious entrepreneurs leveraging a powerful journaling app and gamification reward system.

Dallas, TX, March 20, 2021 --(



Terri Maxwell, CEO of Shift/Co said, “We chose 365 Gratitude Journal as our partner for daily inspiration because I had personally used their platform during one of the most difficult times of my entrepreneurial journey.”



Maxwell added, “I know first-hand that their platform elevates mindset and mood, no matter how challenging life is. I wanted all of our members to experience the benefits that I received. The effectiveness and creativity behind this app is amazing!”



In addition to Shift/Co’s business growth platform, which members use to grow thriving conscious businesses, the 365 Gratitude Journal partnership will ensure Shift/Co members receive daily motivation to make a positive impact in our world.



For more information on Shift/Co and strategic partnerships benefiting global conscious entrepreneurs, attend an upcoming Shift/Co virtual event by visiting



About Shift/Co: Shift/Co™ is the business growth platform for conscious entrepreneurs who want to make the world better. Shift/Co equips members with the skills, resources, and connections to make a difference and build a thriving business. The platform was created by seasoned conscious entrepreneurs with decades of experience building conscious companies. Members of Shift/Co collaborate to elevate the very nature of business and shift society through conscious values. Shift/Co’s vision is to “elevate business to shift humanity."



About 365 Gratitude Journal: 365 Gratitude Journal is a science-based gratitude application designed to make self-care fun! Each day, users receive a personal gratitude prompt allowing them to deal with difficult emotions, cultivate positivity, self-love and most importantly reduce stress and anxiety. The community of over 500,000+ enthusiasts is a great resource to lean on and allows users to discover new ways to cultivate optimism. Dallas, TX, March 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Shift/Co, the business growth platform for entrepreneurs who want to make the world better, announced a partnership agreement with 365 Gratitude Journal that provides members the tools they need to cultivate the powerful mindset of gratitude. This partnership gives Shift/Co members an exclusive discount of 50% on an annual subscription, as well as access to a personal happiness coach and a life-affirming community.Terri Maxwell, CEO of Shift/Co said, “We chose 365 Gratitude Journal as our partner for daily inspiration because I had personally used their platform during one of the most difficult times of my entrepreneurial journey.”Maxwell added, “I know first-hand that their platform elevates mindset and mood, no matter how challenging life is. I wanted all of our members to experience the benefits that I received. The effectiveness and creativity behind this app is amazing!”In addition to Shift/Co’s business growth platform, which members use to grow thriving conscious businesses, the 365 Gratitude Journal partnership will ensure Shift/Co members receive daily motivation to make a positive impact in our world.For more information on Shift/Co and strategic partnerships benefiting global conscious entrepreneurs, attend an upcoming Shift/Co virtual event by visiting https://shiftco.global/events About Shift/Co: Shift/Co™ is the business growth platform for conscious entrepreneurs who want to make the world better. Shift/Co equips members with the skills, resources, and connections to make a difference and build a thriving business. The platform was created by seasoned conscious entrepreneurs with decades of experience building conscious companies. Members of Shift/Co collaborate to elevate the very nature of business and shift society through conscious values. Shift/Co’s vision is to “elevate business to shift humanity."About 365 Gratitude Journal: 365 Gratitude Journal is a science-based gratitude application designed to make self-care fun! Each day, users receive a personal gratitude prompt allowing them to deal with difficult emotions, cultivate positivity, self-love and most importantly reduce stress and anxiety. The community of over 500,000+ enthusiasts is a great resource to lean on and allows users to discover new ways to cultivate optimism. Contact Information Shift/Co, PBC

Cailey Kidman

855-747-9900



https://shiftco.global



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Shift/Co, PBC