From Scratch to a Million Dollars - Inspiring Story of Ms. Aunkita Nandi

Ms. Aunkita Nandi, Managing Director / Co-Founder of the first ever community owned software development firm across the globe, Tier 5, started her journey at a tender age. Hailing from a district town of West Bengal, India, Aunkita started her business from a scratch and through her passion and zeal, she has made the worth of the company a million dollars.

Hailing from one of the oldest towns of Bengal, Burdwan, Ankita is born to a middle class family. Her father is a Government employee and mother is a homemaker.



Since her childhood, Aunkita dreamt of starting of her own company that would create opportunity for others in the society. True to her vision, she started working towards her dreams since her college days and came out with API based applications.



After completing her software engineering degree from an engineering college of Burdwan, Aunkita continued to develop applications and finally, in 2015, she co- founded Tier5, along with Mr. Jon Vaughn, who is the Co–founder and CEO of the company.



Since its inception in January 2015, Tier5 already has a base of more than 7000 happy customers across the globe and this number is growing rapidly. Headquartered in Indiana, USA, Tier5 has additional office in Kolkata, India as well. The company has more than 21 state of the art software products in its kitty and is coming up with 8 more products in the near future.



Aunkita also spearheads "Helping Hands" – the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of Tier 5 and plans to spread happiness and smile among the underprivileged section of the society and empower them with education and learning, which can create professional opportunities for them.



