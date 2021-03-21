Healing Hotels to Host Virtual Mini-HEALING SUMMIT

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Healing Hotels of the World Press Release

Global holistic hospitality brand brings thought leaders together.

Cologne, Germany, March 21, 2021 --(



The first Mini-HEALING SUMMIT is set for March 28, 2021 from 6:00pm -7:30pm CET (5:00pm -6:30pm London; 12:00pm -1:30pm New York).



This premiere event titled “Getting Past Fear and Trusting the Path Towards an Evolving World” will present to a worldwide audience internationally renowned economist, speaker, and writer Dr. Kjell Nordstrom and esteemed neuroscientist, university professor and author Dr. Marjorie Woollacott.



Dr. Nordstrom, who’s latest book is Corona Express, will speak about how society is rapidly evolving due to the current pandemic, and share his vision of how we will live in a different world as we move forward.



Dr. Woollacott, author of Infinite Awareness, The Awakening of a Scientific Mind, will provide perspective on how our brain can be trained to get past the fear of the unknown, and to trust the way towards an empowered and fulfilled life.



“The Covid Era is entering its second year, and we have all been thrust into a new reality,” says Anne Biging, Co-Founder of Healing Hotels of the World and the HEALING SUMMIT. “We want to take this opportunity to explore how we move forward in this new world, and how we get past our fears to experience life joyfully. The group of people that we bring together each year at the HEALING SUMMIT is such a connected group of like-minded individuals, and we wanted to continue to nurture that community.”



“While we’ve endured a year of loss, fear, uncertainty and discomfort, we’ve also had the opportunity to be silent, turn inward, and embrace our inner wisdom,” says Elisabeth Ixmeier, Co-Founder of Healing Hotels of the World and the HEALING SUMMIT. “We hope that these two world-class experts – each so deeply steeped in a fully conscious, healthful and holistic life – will inform, inspire and invigorate you.”



Pricing for the first event is set at 30 Euros, with ⅓ of the ticket price donated to Tostan, an organization based in Senegal that is dedicated to empowering communities to develop and achieve their vision for the future, and to inspire large-scale movements that lead to dignity for all.



To register for this debut event, visit our website (healingsummit.org).



About the Healing Summit

The HEALING SUMMIT is an initiative of Healing Hotels of the World. The event takes place annually and serves as a platform for professionals striving for a holistic approach to life and business, with the aim to create a global community of influencers who commit to doing good. An annual event since 2014, the Healing Summit embraces all topics that are inherent to the worldwide brand Healing Hotels of the World.



About Healing Hotels of the World

Healing Hotels of the World is a global member-based hospitality brand, encompassing more than 100 of the best healing hotels and resorts around the world. As a leader in the field, Healing Hotels is the first and only global brand of member hotels devoted to supporting profound individual change. Hotel partners follow rigorous standards and criteria, ensuring that wellness for each guest is taken to a deeper dimension through their holistic healing programs.



Healing Hotels of the World

Spichernstr. 10

50672 Cologne, Germany

Phone: +49 221 20531175

Laura Lucchese

+49 (0) 221 2053 1175



https://healinghotelsoftheworld.com

Digital Marketing & PR Coordinator



