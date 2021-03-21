Emport LLC Offers Gluten Proficiency Testing Panel and Certified Reference Standards for Gluten

Press Releases Emport, LLC Press Release

Pittsburgh, PA, March 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Emport LLC, longtime distributor for the GlutenTox and AlerTox test kits, is pleased to offer their customers easy and affordable access to an ISO/IEC 17043:2010 accredited gluten proficiency test program. Additionally, Emport LLC is offering a variety of certified reference materials for gluten to assist contract labs and in-house labs with matrix validation.Many food safety schemes require staff to undergo periodic proficiency testing. Participating in an accredited proficiency test program gives a facility confidence; they know their QA staff is using the correct test in the correct manner. And, given the focus on documentation by both FSMA and SQF, proof of proficiency has a great value.There are many microbiology PT schemes and relatively few for allergens, which is why Emport LLC is so pleased to offer a fully vetted gluten program. There are multiple studies each year as well as options for more immediate results. And for facilities that are more concerned with matrix validation than proficiency, controls with known amounts of gluten are also available. "While there are many informal ways for facilities to test their staff and validate their matrices, sometimes a more thorough solution is best," says Emport LLC president Emily Kaufman. "By adding these extensively-validated programs and products to our product line, we're able to meet our customers wherever they need us to be."Additional details on the gluten proficiency testing and standards are online at emportllc.com.About Emport LLC: Started in 2011, Emport, LLC operates with a simple mission: more safe food, more happy people. The company distributes a growing assortment of quality control methods for commercial kitchens within the United States and Canada, including GlutenTox, AlerTox and OleoTest.

