Drama, Music "I Want It All," Starring DMX, Nas, Rapper Rick Ross & Uncle Luke, a Ty'Kisha Jones Production Now in Pre-Production, Represented by Makena's Talent Agency

Makena's Talent Agency is currently shopping the project, "I Want it All" for distribution. For more information and other attachments not listed, please contact Diamond Makena @ (818) 210-7466 email: agent@makenastalentagency.com Los Angeles, CA, March 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Writer, Producer Ty'Kisha Jones Drama, Music "I Want It All," Starring DMX ("Cradle 2 the Grave" "Exit Wounds" "Belly"), 2021 Grammy Award Winner Nas ("Belly"), Rapper Rick Ross (4 Grammy Awards) Producer and Actor ("Coming 2 America" "Superfly.") Uncle Luke ("Players Club" "Ride") is now in pre-production. "I Want It All," will be directed by Michael "Boogie" Pinckney ("From the Bottom Up" "The Trade" "Black Actress"), which will be shot entirely in Atlanta Georgia. Scott B. Hansen ("The Possession Experiment" "Bully" "Bad Candy" will be the other producer. Scott is widely known for the award-winning Navy Seal Documentary, "Until it Hurts." John "Mook" Gibbons ("CEO of Wu-Tang Management") will be the music producer.After watching their father die as teenage boys, (DMX) and his older brother are torn between two different lifestyles. (DMX) struggles consist of his music, his brother's lifestyle and the street life he attempts to leave behind. Although (DMX) decide to pursue his dream of becoming a music executive, the pitfalls of the street life will soon come back to haunt him. (Nas) will play (DMX's) best friend. The thought of them two being on screen together again will have fans ecstatic.The creator and producer Ty'Kisha Jones stated, "I will be honoring the past and present at the same time when it comes to hip hop, which is why I chose well known artist from all age groups. This project will be multigenerational." Ty'Kisha currently has over 10 projects in her slate.Makena's Talent Agency is currently shopping the project, "I Want it All" for distribution. For more information and other attachments not listed, please contact Diamond Makena @ (818) 210-7466 email: agent@makenastalentagency.com Contact Information Makenas Talent Agency

