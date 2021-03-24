Infopro Learning Recognized as a Strategic Leader on Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Infopro Learning Press Release

Infopro Learning retains position for the second time in a row as a Strategic Leader in 2021 Fosway 9-Grid™ report for digital learning.

Infopro Learning has been named by Fosway Group, Europe’s #1 HR industry analyst, as a leading digital learning partner for global organizations- helping them drive measurable business outcomes from their L&D efforts. The Fosway 9-Grid™ is a five-dimensional market analysis model that analyzes the current position of eLearning solution providers. The Strategic Leader position emphasizes on the solutions that offer a rich suite of capability across a broad scope of features and services. It also validates strong market performance and customer advocacy.



Sriraj Mallick, CEO, Infopro Learning celebrated the achievement, “The organization is proud of maintaining its position as a Strategic Leader on the Fosway9-Grid™, for the second year in a row. Fosway Group’s strategic leader position recognizes Infopro Learning’s deep capability in delivering outcomes-led Learning experiences. It also recognizes learning studio teams for their innovation, agility & design expertise. Infopro Learning shares this recognition with the clients who partner with them & inspire to produce world class learning experiences.”



David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group adds, “Infopro Learning has consolidated its position as a Strategic Leader in the 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning following a year of sustained growth and customer advocacy. Digital learning became truly business critical with the COVID-19 pandemic. Infopro Learning truly has the range of capabilities needed to help enterprise customers transform their learning at scale in Europe and globally.”



About Infopro Learning:

Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of people -employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking the potential of people unleashes higher levels of performance, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company’s strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately – transform.



People are a primary source of an organization’s competitive advantage. Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people.



As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers a full- service of solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development, training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Their digital platforms and global infrastructure enable accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.



Infopro Learning offers its “unlock” series of innovative leadership and talent development programs designed as a blended learning journey for individual contributors as well as first time, mid-level, and executive leaders. Infopro Learning’s specialized learning solutions are outcomes based and helps organizations improve performance in areas of product adoption, customer education, sales, customer service, IT/ Tech & onboarding.



To learn more about how Infopro Learning can unlock your organization’s potential, reach out at info@infoprolearning.com.



About Fosway Group:

