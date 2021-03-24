PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Wisdom Events

Towards the Use of BioControl Agents - Wisdom Proud to Organise Its Global BioControl Conference on 7 and 8 April


The biocontrol market has been growing significantly over the past few years. With increased direction from the authorities and growing demand for sustainable agriculture it is certain that it will continue to experience unprecedented growth. There is, however, uncertainty from within the industry on how to get products effectively into the market. Regulation, testing and registration, efficacy and scaling up production continue to prove major challenges.

London, United Kingdom, March 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Global BioControl Conference on 7 and 8 April 2021 is a 100% virtual event of global reach that will bring together leading experts from the biocontrol industry to address challenges and opportunities, assess regulatory frameworks in different regions across the world and explore potential solutions. This event will provide insightful presentations on novel biocontrol products, engaging workshops and panel discussions, and excellent networking opportunities.

Key topics include:
- Regulatory Frameworks
- Biocontrol Market Dynamics
- Integrated Pest Management (IPM)
- New Active Components
- Applications of Biocontrol Agents by Farmers

Over 40 speakers from well-known organisations including Crop G1, Atlántica Agrícola, CropLife Europe, Japan Biocontrol Association, Anatis Bioprotection, Biopacific, EMBRAPA Meio Ambiente, South African Biocontrol Organisation - SABO, E-nema and many more.

Sponsored by Futureco Bioscience, Vigna Brasil, IPL Biological, Leisor, Idai Nature, Oro Agri and DVA Group.

Full information available at the global-biocontrol.com website.
Contact Information
Wisdom Events
Ana Fariña
+37052080458
Contact
https://www.global-biocontrol.com

