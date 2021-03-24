PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Private Placement Markets Beings Its 144A Bond Funding Program for Real Estate Loans


Steve Muehler today announced that Private Placement Markets has begun its 144A Bond Funding Program for Commercial Real Estate Loans throughout the United States.

Los Angeles, CA, March 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Steve Muehler, the Founder & Senior Managing Member of Private Placement Markets, today announced that the firm has successfully launched new 144A Bond Funding Program for Real Estate Loan associated with the Firms Commercial Real Estate Asset Backed Certificates Market & its Commercial Multifamily Real Estate Asset Backed Certificates Market.

According to Steve Muehler, “The 144A Bond Funding Program for Commercial Real Estate Loans is a fast, low-cost, non-recourse way to finance many types of real estate and non-real estate projects. The 144A Bond Program was put into place by the SEC to facilitate the resale of privately placed securities that are unregistered. This program is part of a 1990 SEC rule to make more liquid and efficient institutional resale market for unregistered securities.”

Note: Private Placement Markets does not provide any Broker Dealer Related Services.

Private Placement Markets, the owner and operator of the Private Placement Debt Markets, originates, underwrites and services commercial real estate loans for commercial properties throughout the United States, and in select international locations. Private Placement Markets, through the CREABC Market and the CMFABC Market, is able to offer flexible solutions for financing commercial income producing real estate, using a “common sense approach of financing that allows Private Placement Markets to offer flexible commercial real estate financing options to meet the unique need of real estate investors in today’s market.”

All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.

News Source: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler
