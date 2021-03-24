Press Releases Keep Irving Beautiful Press Release

Receive press releases from Keep Irving Beautiful: By Email RSS Feeds: Girl Scouts Participate in Spring Break Service Project with Keep Irving Beautiful Troops 1810, 6458 Clean at Rock Island Trail

Irving, TX, March 24, 2021 --(



The volunteers observed all safety guidelines by wearing masks and gloves during the cleanup, picking up litter along the tree line next to the trail. The eight youth and three adults collected 40 pounds of trash and recyclables for a total of 22 hours of service.



“The bike and pedestrian trail is kept clean for residents to enjoy as they walk or cycle,” said KIB board member Karen Harmon. “Litter tends to collect in the tree line that borders the trail area, especially after rain and high winds. KIB would like to thank the Girl Scout Troops and adult leaders for taking the time to volunteer to help make a difference in the Irving community.”



Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175. Irving, TX, March 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- What do Irving Girl Scout Troops do during spring break? They find a way to be of service to the community. Members of Troops 6458 and 1810 joined with Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) for a cleanup March 17 near the Rock Island Road Bike and Pedestrian Trail. The troops participated in a similar project earlier in this year and were excited to return for a second cleanup.The volunteers observed all safety guidelines by wearing masks and gloves during the cleanup, picking up litter along the tree line next to the trail. The eight youth and three adults collected 40 pounds of trash and recyclables for a total of 22 hours of service.“The bike and pedestrian trail is kept clean for residents to enjoy as they walk or cycle,” said KIB board member Karen Harmon. “Litter tends to collect in the tree line that borders the trail area, especially after rain and high winds. KIB would like to thank the Girl Scout Troops and adult leaders for taking the time to volunteer to help make a difference in the Irving community.”Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175. Contact Information Keep Irving Beautiful

Rick Hose

972-721-2175



http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Keep Irving Beautiful