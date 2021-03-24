Susan K. Wehrley’s New Book, "The Women’s Leadership Handbook," Outlines 3 Steps to Elevate Women Leaders

You can get Wehrley’s book on amazon.com, where you will also get a $50 coupon code in the back of the book for her Women’s Leadership online platform called, “The Align Academy Cheetah School.” Wehrley uses the cheetah as a metaphor in her book, and online platform, to illustrate how women can be more fearless, focused & fabulous in their life—which is the ultimate goal of her book and program. Milwaukee, WI, March 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- As a Leadership Coach for over 30 years, Susan K. Wehrley owner of BIZremedies, a training and development company since 1987, witnessed firsthand how professional women struggled with taking the risk to speak up and make decisions, more than their male colleagues. That is why Wehrley wrote her 11th book called, "Women's Leadership Handbook." Wehrley's book teaches women practical leadership techniques, used throughout her 30 years as an executive coach, with just 3 steps: Awaken, Goal-Alignment & Pivot.Wehrley became interested in focusing on Women’s Leadership Development when she read the research from The McKinsey Study that states how women out rank men in 17 out of 19 leadership characteristics. This research also stated, however, that women had difficulty taking risks and negotiating their desired terms to reach their goals. Wehrley believes that if woman could learn to trust their intuition, instead of doubting themselves, they could have a business advantage over men that would allow them the confidence to speak up when they first saw signs of needed change. As a result, Wehrley created and trademarked a process she calls, “Gut Intelligence (GQ).” This process is outlined in Wehrley’s new book with 3 steps: Awaken to your intuition and be fearless; 2) Create Goal-Alignment and get focused; and 3) And, Pivot when needed with the problem-solving question, “How might I overcome this obstacle and align to my vision, values and goals?” Kim Sponem, CEO of Summit Credit Union, says this about Wehrley’s techniques, “Susan shows us how to get out of our way so we can achieve the results we desire.”You can get Wehrley’s book on amazon.com, where you will also get a $50 coupon code in the back of the book for her Women’s Leadership online platform called, “The Align Academy Cheetah School.” Wehrley uses the cheetah as a metaphor in her book, and online platform, to illustrate how women can be more fearless, focused & fabulous in their life—which is the ultimate goal of her book and program.