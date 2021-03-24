SottoPelle® Recognizes Michael Kittell, M.D., for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients

Press Releases SottoPelle Therapy Press Release

SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).

Michael Kittell, M.D., has spent most of his life in Arkansas, moving there with his family as a young child. After college he went on to medical school and continued his family medicine residency with UAMS in Fort Smith and Pine Bluff. After completing his residency, Michael Kittell, M.D. spent many years as a traditional primary care physician but grew frustrated by the barriers to care and prioritize patients. In April of 2019 the Kittell Clinic opened, offering direct care with a redesigned approach allowing more time with patients and helping patients move towards prevention of disease by utilizing leading indicators rather than lagging results.



Michael Kittell, M.D., said, “The SottoPelle® pellet therapy system provides safe and effective BHRT. It remains the only form of delivery that closely mirrors what the human body can do. This method ensures the same steady, around-the-clock, low dosages of hormones the body once created. You won’t have to change patches, take injections, rub on creams, or remember to take a pill.” Michael Kittell, M.D., believes strongly that it is best to help the body heal from "within.”



"We are proud to be associated with Michael Kittell, M.D., whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT," states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle®.



"We are thrilled to have Michael Kittell, M.D., and his practice as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care."



View additional information about Michael Kittell, M.D., or to contact the office; please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/doctors/michael-kittell-md/



Provider Information:

Michael Kittell, M.D.

11412 Huron Lane

Suite B

Little Rock, Arkansas 72211

(501) 539-9100



Company Information:

SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.



Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.



Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing Team

Phone: (323) 986-5100

marketing@sphrt.com



Carol Tutera

323-986-5100



SottoPelleTherapy.com



