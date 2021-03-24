Chelcy Pine, Kundalini Yoga Practitioner and Breathwork Facilitator, to Appear on GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace on March 24th, 2021 at 12 P.M. PST

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases doc.PEACE Press Release

Kundalini Yoga Practitioner, Breathwork Facilitator, and co-founder of Elderflower Mystery School, Chelcy Pine, to be featured on GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace on March 24th, 2021. GOLDen Sessions is weekly program inside Impact Speakers Connect, an inclusive group created by doc.Peace for transformation seekers and high-achievers to make success inevitable.

On March 24th, 2021. Pine will be featured on GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace sharing how breathing (or not breathing) can affect business progression and how to effectively implement various breathing techniques to facilitate alignment with soul purpose.



"3 Years since I discovered the true, potent power of Transformational Breathwork and my entire lifetime leading me up to this moment where I am able to stand firm in my beliefs that learning yourself inside and out, all of your actions, behaviors, and traits, can be altered by the reprogramming of your Nervous System,” says Pine. “I am on a mission to wake you up to a higher state of consciousness by utilizing one simple tool that has the power to change everything: your breath."



GOLDen Sessions was designed by doc.Peace to



- Connect transformation seekers and high-achievers

- Empower confidence of wellness experts to clearly define and align with their purpose

- Hold space for daring conversations about the pursuit of dreams

- Equip transformation seekers with knowledge and strategies to make their success inevitable

- And much, much more



To learn more about GOLDen Sessions, join this free community of transformation seekers and high-achievers, and aquire access to trainings on mindset empowerment and business strategies, please visit here: bit.ly/joindocpeace



To connect with featured guest, Chelcy Pine, visit @serpentofseya on IG or https://www.chelcypine.com/



Please contact us at: shineon@docPeaceofmind.com to schedule a complementary discovery session to jump start your transformational journey.



About doc.Peace

Dr. Peace Uche is doc.Peace, Doctor of Pharmacy, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, and Empowerment Guru who has guided hundreds of women in creating a life they deserve and desire by owning their innate gifts & talents and pursuing their passions.



Get it going: Her mission is to help 1000 women clearly define their purpose & confidently advance towards that purpose and to help 1000 more wellness experts create an online offer, craft their signature talk & share their compelling message on any platform to grow their business organically.



doc.Peace envisions a world of unity and seeks to accomplish this vision by helping others shine their light. Her steadfast motto is "Together we thrive".

For more information, visit docPeaceofMind.com.



Connect via social media @doc.Peace (Instagram) for free doses of inspiration



Peace Uche

619-363-5490



www.docpeaceofmind.com/

@doc.PEACE (Instagram)



