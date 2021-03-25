Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases doc.PEACE Press Release

The Get it Going Show with doc.Peace & Modern Yinster (Erika Ervin) Debuts Live on Wednesday, March 31st at 11:11 A.M. PST

“A Modern Yinster is a woman who knows that in order to have the biggest impact outward, she must be courageous on her journey inward,” says Erika. “If you are ready to ditch the overwhelm and say “Yes” to your Whole self, then you are a Modern Yinster.” San Diego, CA, March 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Get it Going Show with doc.Peace and Modern Yinster is a new Live virtual Talk Show that debuts on Wednesday, March 31st, 2021. It’s high time to get it going towards achieving individual soul purpose. The Get it Going Show with doc.Peace and Modern Yinster is a new weekly program debuting on March 31st, 2021 at 11:11 am PST as a tribute to Women’s History Month. The intention of The Get it Going Show is to:- Facilitate conversations that encourage human connection through genuine engagement.- Inspire positive action through connection, courage and vulnerability.- Facilitate conversation that improves lives and empowers confidence to get it going.“Here is what we do well,” says Ervin. “We feed off each other and we’re super transparent. Transparency is key to building relationships.”Each show will dive into a conversation around relevant topics, pulling in attendees to comment and join the conversation. Every segment will open with a community flow created from phrases/statements virtual attendees share from the previous show and close with a question/prompt for attendees to share powerful phrases/thoughts from that show. These statements will be compiled into a community flow that will be shared at the beginning of the following week's show.“It’s time to put the ‘social’ back in ‘social media,’” says doc.Peace. “The Get it Showing Show seeks to encourage authentic engagement. This truly is a “we” show geared towards encouraging attendees to confidently get it going.”To tune in to The Get it Going Show with doc.Peace and Modern Yinster every Wednesday at 11:11 AM PST stream Live via:www.facebook.com/drpeaceucheOrwww.facebook.com/erika.b.ervinTo connect with featured hosts,doc.Peace: visit @doc.Peace (Instagram), https://docpeaceofmind.com/, or email shineon@docPeaceofmind.comModern Yinster: visit @modern.yinster (Instagram), https://modernyinster.com/, or email erika@modernyinster.comAbout doc.PeaceDr. Peace Uche is doc.Peace, a Doctor of Pharmacy, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, Empowerment Guru and Radio Show Personality who has guided hundreds of women in creating a life they deserve and desire by owning their innate gifts & talents and pursuing their passions.Get it going: Her mission is to help 1000 women clearly define their purpose & confidently advance towards that purpose and to help 1000 more wellness experts further leverage their expertise to create and scale their online-based business to $10K a month for time and location freedom. doc.Peace envisions a world of unity and seeks to accomplish this vision by helping others shine their light. Her steadfast motto is "Together we thrive."About Modern YinsterErika Ervin is a Modern Yinster. Erika is committed to building hope and a rejuvenated sense of self to driven women entrepreneurs by equipping them with sustainable mental health and physical renewal practices via virtual Yin Lifestyle Programs. Providing self-care programs for women in leadership is her specialty.With over 14 Years in the health and wellness industry, all of Erika's programs and presentations provide a holistic, approachable and action oriented experience. All with a fun and relaxed vibe.“A Modern Yinster is a woman who knows that in order to have the biggest impact outward, she must be courageous on her journey inward,” says Erika. “If you are ready to ditch the overwhelm and say “Yes” to your Whole self, then you are a Modern Yinster.” Contact Information doc.PEACE

Peace Uche

619-363-5490



www.docpeaceofmind.com/

@doc.PEACE (Instagram)



