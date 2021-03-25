PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Defense Strategies Institute’s 20th Biannual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT Summit


Defense Strategies Institute’s 20th Biannual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT Summit will take place this May 12-13, 2021 in Alexandria, VA.

Alexandria, VA, March 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the DoD/VA & GOV Health IT Summit occurring May 12-13, 2021, at the Mary M. Gates Learning Center in Alexandria, Virginia. This will be the first iteration to feature both virtual and in-person attendance. DSI designed this year’s summit to focus on the theme of “Facilitating an interoperable, Secure Health IT System for Military & Government.”

The 20th Biannual DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit was designed as a “Town Hall” full spectrum view towards the DoD, VA, and Federal’s efforts to provide Veterans a secure, interoperable and connected health IT ecosystem. This Summit will examine current initiatives being implemented across the DoD & VA to focus on the needs of Veterans’ & active duty. This includes the integration of affordable, high-quality health services as well as innovative technologies that will ultimately, enhance patient care & enable a medically ready Joint Force.

DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the summit’s content and focus areas, and always assembles the most respected minds in the Health Information Technology communities.

2021 Confirmed Speakers Include:

MG (Dr.) George (Ned) Appenzeller, USA, Assistant Director for Combat Support, MHS Electronic Health Record Functional Champion, Defense Health Agency

William Tinston, SES, Director, Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization Office (FEHRM)

Holly Joers, SES, Acting Program Executive Officer, PEO DHMS

Maj Gen Robert I. Miller, USAF, Director, Medical Operations, HQAF

Dr. Paul Tibbits, SES, Executive Director, Office of Technical Integration, OIT, VA

RDML Douglas M. Schofield, USCG, Director of Acquisition Programs & Program Executive Officer, United States Coast Guard

Michael D. Parrish, SES, Principal Executive Director for the Office of Acquisition, Logistics, and Construction (OALC)

Topics will include:

- Delivering excellent customer service to Veterans through the utilization of new technologies to improve services

- Implementing a single, common Federal EHR across the DoD/VA to enhance patient care & provider effectiveness

- Delivering integrated, affordable, & high-quality health services to Military Health System (MHS) beneficiaries

- Revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare & effective data sharing through a modernized EHR that supports the Warfighter

- Enabling Veterans more efficient access to economic opportunity through the leveraging of the Federal procurement system

- Facilitating a modernized MHS that enables a medically ready Joint Force

- Leading the future of healthcare technology at the VA

- Exploring innovative ways to authenticate users & improve the security of IT systems for Veterans

Seating is limited

To allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the DoD/VA & GOV Health IT Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at healthit.dsigroup.org

Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.

Summit is Closed to press / No recordings
Contact Information
Defense Strategies Institute
Christopher Elliott
201-672-8745
Contact
identitymanagement.dsigroup.org/

