Operation Food Search Hosts Feast for Change Fundraiser

Farm-to-fork experience to benefit the nonprofit's hunger relief services.

St. Louis, MO, March 25, 2021 --(



The farm-to-fork experience includes fresh, locally sourced food, fine wine, and a live auction. Proceeds from the evening benefit OFS’s services that focus on finding solutions in response to the region’s food systems challenges.



Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in the city of St. Louis plus 27 Missouri and Illinois counties.



Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



