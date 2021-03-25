PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Southern Charm Farmhouse Introduces New Line of Soy Wax Candles


Southern Charm Farmhouse, a new provider of soy wax candles, is introducing a new product line for both wholesale and retail distribution. Founder and owners have created an amazing family of soy-based candles that stimulates the senses on contact. Simply light the candle and enjoy.

Grapevine, TX, March 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Southern Charm Farmhouse is introducing a new product line consisting of soy-based candles.

The product line consist initially of three candle sizes (4 oz., 8 oz. and 16 oz.), plus wax melts and a 4 oz. travel tin. The candles are scented with original blends, and there are ten fragrances to choose from. Going forward, Southern Charm Farmhouse will expand it's product line to include more fragrances and other Southern Charm Farmhouse products.

Consumers can enjoy Southern Charm Farmhouse Candles by ordering directly from their web site.

www.southerncharmfarmhouse.com
Contact Information
Southern Charm Farmhouse
Caitlyn Tanner
682-554-2650
Contact
southerncharmfarmhouse.com
Hand poured soy wax candles

