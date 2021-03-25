Southern Charm Farmhouse Introduces New Line of Soy Wax Candles

Grapevine, TX, March 25, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Southern Charm Farmhouse is introducing a new product line consisting of soy-based candles.
The product line consist initially of three candle sizes (4 oz., 8 oz. and 16 oz.), plus wax melts and a 4 oz. travel tin. The candles are scented with original blends, and there are ten fragrances to choose from. Going forward, Southern Charm Farmhouse will expand it's product line to include more fragrances and other Southern Charm Farmhouse products.
Consumers can enjoy Southern Charm Farmhouse Candles by ordering directly from their web site.
www.southerncharmfarmhouse.com