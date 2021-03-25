Top Workplace, Engel & Völkers Belleair, Presents 2020 Production Awards

Press Releases Engel & Völkers Press Release

Engel & Völkers Belleair’s Overall Top Advisor Award, issued to the Realtor® having the most sales transactions, acquired listings, and highest sales volume went to real estate advisor Kristin Hallamek. Hallamek is also the Team Lead for The Hallamek Team who at the time consisted of Hallamek and buyer agents Darrien Austin, Alex Babnik, Welly Garza, Jennifer Jowett, and Amy Schroth. For the individual agent awards, Realtor® Chris Stivers received the Top Listing Volume Award and the Highest Number of Transactions and Listings Award and Laurin Evans, JD, RSPS received the Top Sales Volume Award. Welly Garza received the Rookie of the Year Award.



Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, Engel & Völkers Belleair’s license partner/broker, comments, “We are so proud of all our shop’s Realtors® who continue to work diligently and in the best interest of their clients, especially during the pandemic. Their services proved essential to many and Engel & Völkers’ comprehensive training platform and tools contributed greatly to their success.”



To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.



About Engel & Völkers



Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



belleair.evrealestate.com

kelly.kepler@evrealestate.com



