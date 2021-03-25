PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Watts Battery Selected to Present at the 2021 NREL Industry Growth Forum


One of 40 cleantech startups selected globally, Watts Battery will present its energy reservation system to potential investors and other cleantech industry stakeholder. Watts Battery has been selected to present its energy management system to investors and industry representatives at the 2021 NREL Industry Growth Forum (IGF) to be held virtually on April 20-22, 2021.

Palo Alto, CA, March 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Watts Battery is a proud BCorp certified company offering an all-in-one plug-n-play energy storage solution that can simplify the electrification and access to renewable energy. Watts Battery is listed among the world’s 1000 efficient solutions of the Solar Impulse Foundation and is a member of the European Battery Alliance.

Yuriy Vlasov, CEO Watts Battery: “We want everyone to have access to renewable energy and our solution achieves this by removing all complexities associated with existing solutions in the market. Watts Battery enables end-users to become energy self-sufficient, reduce electricity bills, and carbon emissions by acting as a virtual power plant decreasing utilization of gas and coal peak generators.”

More than 600 cleantech investors, entrepreneurs, and industry representatives are expected to attend this year’s IGF. Among them will be 40 of the world’s most promising start-up companies, including Watts Battery, that will be presenting their cleantech innovations to potential investors and industry experts. In addition, the companies will compete for the 2021 outstanding venture awards.

“We’re facing global pressures to reduce negative climate impacts and ensure clean water, clean air, and sustainable energy and food systems,” said IGF Program Manager Sheila Ebbitt. “We received applications from around the world and across technology sectors. It was a challenge for our investor selection committee to narrow the selection down to the top 40 startups.”
Watts Battery
Anna Shekhtman
+7 916 635 4471
www.wattsbattery.com

