Press Releases MusicSOL Press Release

Receive press releases from MusicSOL: By Email RSS Feeds: MusicSOL Launches Nationally with Online Music Lessons

MusicSOL launches online classes reaching over 10,000 families across the U.S. MusicSOL.net, the leading website for online music lessons, connecting teachers and students across the U.S.

Miami, FL, March 25, 2021 --(



“Keeping children engaged and learning during these difficult times is of utmost importance to us at MusicSOL,” said Sophie, MusicSOL’s representative. "We’ve seen an unprecedented surge in demand for online classes for kids of all ages. Over 10,000 families depend on MusicSOL to provide enrichment, community, and connection for their children. With the launch of online music classes, children across all 50 states can now learn music from teachers around the world."



To support teachers, MusicSOL has made its online hosting platform free to use. “Thousands of teachers and instructors around the world are finding themselves without income during this time and we’re here to help support them in bringing their lessons online,” said Sophie.



About MusicSOL



MusicSOL.net is the leading website for parents to book top quality music lessons. Over 200,000 lessons have been booked on MusicSOL across 2,000 instructors. Students are enrolled in monthly lessons on their instruments of choice and receive classes in music theory as well.



Learn more at https://musicsol.net



Media Kit:

https://musicsol.net/mediakit



Media Contact: Sophie Summer, info@musicsol.net



MusicSOL launches online classes reaching over 10,000 families across the U.S.

MusicSOL.net, the leading website for online music lessons, connecting teachers and students across the U.S. Miami, FL, March 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- MusicSOL.net has launched online lessons nationwide to help children discover and study music all in the comfort of their own home. The online lessons can be enrolled on https://musicsol.net; are live and lesson plans are individualized to every students needs, and hosted by world-class teachers from around the world including, The U.S., Greece, Italy, Mexico, Canada, Germany and more. Kids can choose from a long list of instruments, and receive weekly lessons in Music Theory as well – right from the comfort of their living room.“Keeping children engaged and learning during these difficult times is of utmost importance to us at MusicSOL,” said Sophie, MusicSOL’s representative. "We’ve seen an unprecedented surge in demand for online classes for kids of all ages. Over 10,000 families depend on MusicSOL to provide enrichment, community, and connection for their children. With the launch of online music classes, children across all 50 states can now learn music from teachers around the world."To support teachers, MusicSOL has made its online hosting platform free to use. “Thousands of teachers and instructors around the world are finding themselves without income during this time and we’re here to help support them in bringing their lessons online,” said Sophie.About MusicSOLMusicSOL.net is the leading website for parents to book top quality music lessons. Over 200,000 lessons have been booked on MusicSOL across 2,000 instructors. Students are enrolled in monthly lessons on their instruments of choice and receive classes in music theory as well.Learn more at https://musicsol.netMedia Kit:https://musicsol.net/mediakitMedia Contact: Sophie Summer, info@musicsol.netMusicSOL launches online classes reaching over 10,000 families across the U.S.MusicSOL.net, the leading website for online music lessons, connecting teachers and students across the U.S. Contact Information MusicSOL

Sophie Summer

786-828-7979



musicsol.net



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MusicSOL