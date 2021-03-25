Leaders and Disruptors Prepare to Share Their Secrets at the 2021 Customer Success Summit

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Strategy Institute Press Release

The Customer Success Summit will arm delegates with the knowledge they need to build closer client relationships. Accessible from anywhere in the world, the summit will take place on May 18 and 19, 2021.

Toronto, Canada, March 25, 2021 --



Over 40 customer success experts from North America’s leading companies will be present to share their visions, in depth case studies and proven strategies. Keynote speeches, exclusive panel discussions, extensive networking, specialized breakout groups and interactive sessions with enhanced Q&A, polls and learning will provide delegates with an immersive experience that connects them with customer success experts from LinkedIn, Oracle, Juniper Networks, ActiveCampaign, Tableau Software, Microsoft, monday.com, ADP, Box, IntelliShift and more.



The 2021 Customer Success Summit will arm delegates with the knowledge needed to build closer client relationships. It will focus on maximizing automation for enhanced personalization and segmentation and leveraging conversational AI to revive the personal touch and reduce churn. Delegates will discover ways to revamp their onboarding and improve employee loyalty and team engagement to increase their customer lifetime value.



Forrester Research reports that 72% of businesses say that improving customer success is their top priority. The Customer Success Summit will provide actionable insights that turn this goal into a reality.



Tony Naldinho, VP of Marketing and Sales, Strategy Institute comments:



“Customer Success as a field in its own right has really shot into the limelight in the past year or two. Companies that get it right can better support their customers, reduce churn, drive retention and improve profits. The 2021 Customer Success Summit provides elite strategies from leading customer success experts, unlocking the means of achieving all of this.”



The event’s holistic approach will look at customer success from every angle, demonstrating the benefits of adopting organization-wide customer success principles and working collaboratively with sales and marketing teams for maximum benefit.



With 16 hours of dedicated networking, delegates will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in finding answers to their biggest challenges. Post-summit, all keynotes, panels and case studies will be available 24/7 for reference and specialized learning.



The Customer Success Summit is 2021’s key opportunity to connect with leaders, disruptors and proud owners of change – individuals who are passionate about customer success and keen to share their insights.



Registration for the Customer Success Summit 2021 is now open. For further details and to register, visit https://www.customersuccessconference.com



Strategy Institute (SI) is a proud facilitator of intelligence sharing for over 20 years. SI hosts 30+ events annually through Canada and the U.S. The company’s portfolio of prestigious events provides exclusive interactive learning and networking for senior executives, business professionals, and government officials worldwide. Events centre around various topics such as big data & analytics, digital marketing, customer experience, investment management, healthcare, food, HR, and so much more.



Contact Information

Meagan Sweeney

Marketing Manager

Strategy Institute, Customer Success Summit

Meagan Sweeney

866-298-9343



https://customersuccessconference.com/



