Daniel Vaswani, CEO of Red Metric Law, Becomes Vice President of the South Asian Bar Association of Northern California

Daniel Vaswani, the CEO of Red Metric Law, was recently elected as the vice president of the South Asian Bar Association of Northern California, also known as SABA-NC. Mr. Vaswani is the lead attorney at Red Metric, which has offices in Hayward, Oakland, Manteca, Walnut Creek, and San Jose. The firm focuses on DUI, domestic violence, drug charges, firearm violations, expungements, and works with clients to shorten the length of their probation.

Hayward, CA, March 25, 2021 --(



The CEO of Red Metric Law, Daniel Vaswani, has an impressive academic background. Before attending Loyola Law School, Mr. Vaswani completed his undergraduate education at the University of California, Los Angeles. While at UCLA, he interned for Brad Sherman, who has been serving as the U.S. Representative for California's 30th congressional district since 2013. Aside from also interning at a family law information center, he wrote his thesis on denationalizing Mexico's oil industry. In 2009 and 2010, while a student at Loyola Law School, Mr. Vaswani served as the president of the South Asian Law School Association, while concurrently serving as the law student liaison for the South Asian Bar Association of Southern California. After graduating he started his own criminal defense firm, Red Metric Law, in 2012.



The firm has offices in Hayward, Oakland, Manteca, San Jose, Walnut Creek and focuses on criminal matters ranging from DUI and other alcohol related offenses, domestic violence, battery and assault, child abuse, fraud, identity theft, rape, vandalism, drug offenses, arson, tax evasion, theft, manslaughter and murder.



South Asian Bar Association of Northern California: www.SouthAsianBar.org



To get in touch with Red Metric Law:

-Call 1-8338-NO-JAIL

-Email info@redmetric.com

-Visit www.RedMetric.com



Red Metric Law Office Locations:

-Hayward Office: 22544 Main Street, Hayward, California 94541

-Oakland Office: 420 3rd Street, Suite 250, Oakland, California 94607

-Manteca Office: 1463 Moffat Blvd., Suite 9B, Manteca, CA 95336

