Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases IKS Health Press Release

Receive press releases from IKS Health: By Email RSS Feeds: IKS Health Announces Name Change to Clinical Solution Services

Capturing enhanced financial and clinical value for its clients, these name changes better represent the unity of IKS Health’s services.

Dallas, TX, March 26, 2021 --(



“There is a single thread that unifies each and every IKS solution. With the aim of making your organizations more efficient and effective so that you can provide better, safer care to your patients, IKS sees similarities in our solutions whether we are supporting you in the back office, front office, exam room or living room,” says CEO Sachin K. Gupta. “We’re excited to share today the rebranding of several of our clinical solution offerings with the intent to better capture the value that they bring to our clients and their patients and better present the full vision of the unity of IKS’s services.”



Migrate: IKS utilizes a tightly documented protocol to transfer multiple forms of clinical data from legacy EMRs to new technologies for clients. With this unique process, not only is clinical data moved appropriately, but IKS employs clinical professionals to review and verify the information, saving client physicians tens of thousands of hours during an already stressful transition period. IKS solutions have demonstrated time savings and patient safety improvements.



Stacks: The promise of a paperless healthcare system still alludes many who toil each day in the stacks and stacks of paper that inundate doctors’ offices, hospitals, and other providers. A good part of the solution comes by managing the paper problem while continuing to move toward connecting electronically via EHRs and health information exchanges (HIEs) among stakeholders in the continuum of care. IKS Stacks helps organizations abstract discrete clinical data from incoming paper and populate that data into the correct field within the EHR, simultaneously reducing the cost of care while improving clinical quality reporting.



AssuRx: Prescription refill error is cause for considerable concern and prescription renewal/refill requests represent a major pain point in the physician’s workflow. Studies estimate that over 1.5 million people suffered from severe health hazards & 100,000 preventable deaths occurred due to mistakes in refilling prescriptions. Electronic prescription error rates reduced from 7-12 percent to 0.16 percent based on error reports from clients using IKS Health AssuRx.



“Together we believe our solutions will further deliver on our mission of becoming the trusted partner that ensures financial success for our clients and healthier populations in our communities,” says Chief Clinical Services and Innovations Officer Dr. Shane Peng.



About IKS Health

IKS Health enables the enhanced delivery of exceptional health care for today’s practicing physician, medical groups and health systems. Supporting health care providers through every function of the patient visit, IKS is a go-to resource for organizations looking to effectively scale, improve quality and achieve cost savings through integrated technology and forward-thinking solutions. Founded in 2007, the 4,500-member strong workforce at IKS includes approximately 700 physicians and manages more than $6 billion in revenue for more than 30,000 client physicians throughout the United States. Dallas, TX, March 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- IKS Health, a leading physician enterprise enablement partner, announced today that it is renaming several of its clinical solution services to better represent the enhanced value that these solutions provide for clients both clinically and financially. In response to the organization’s rapid growth, specifically related to the ongoing adoption of these services, the updated branding represents the critical gaps in workflows that the organization allows clients to fill.“There is a single thread that unifies each and every IKS solution. With the aim of making your organizations more efficient and effective so that you can provide better, safer care to your patients, IKS sees similarities in our solutions whether we are supporting you in the back office, front office, exam room or living room,” says CEO Sachin K. Gupta. “We’re excited to share today the rebranding of several of our clinical solution offerings with the intent to better capture the value that they bring to our clients and their patients and better present the full vision of the unity of IKS’s services.”Migrate: IKS utilizes a tightly documented protocol to transfer multiple forms of clinical data from legacy EMRs to new technologies for clients. With this unique process, not only is clinical data moved appropriately, but IKS employs clinical professionals to review and verify the information, saving client physicians tens of thousands of hours during an already stressful transition period. IKS solutions have demonstrated time savings and patient safety improvements.Stacks: The promise of a paperless healthcare system still alludes many who toil each day in the stacks and stacks of paper that inundate doctors’ offices, hospitals, and other providers. A good part of the solution comes by managing the paper problem while continuing to move toward connecting electronically via EHRs and health information exchanges (HIEs) among stakeholders in the continuum of care. IKS Stacks helps organizations abstract discrete clinical data from incoming paper and populate that data into the correct field within the EHR, simultaneously reducing the cost of care while improving clinical quality reporting.AssuRx: Prescription refill error is cause for considerable concern and prescription renewal/refill requests represent a major pain point in the physician’s workflow. Studies estimate that over 1.5 million people suffered from severe health hazards & 100,000 preventable deaths occurred due to mistakes in refilling prescriptions. Electronic prescription error rates reduced from 7-12 percent to 0.16 percent based on error reports from clients using IKS Health AssuRx.“Together we believe our solutions will further deliver on our mission of becoming the trusted partner that ensures financial success for our clients and healthier populations in our communities,” says Chief Clinical Services and Innovations Officer Dr. Shane Peng.About IKS HealthIKS Health enables the enhanced delivery of exceptional health care for today’s practicing physician, medical groups and health systems. Supporting health care providers through every function of the patient visit, IKS is a go-to resource for organizations looking to effectively scale, improve quality and achieve cost savings through integrated technology and forward-thinking solutions. Founded in 2007, the 4,500-member strong workforce at IKS includes approximately 700 physicians and manages more than $6 billion in revenue for more than 30,000 client physicians throughout the United States. Contact Information IKS Health

Lauren Astor

717-586-1609



ikshealth.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from IKS Health Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend