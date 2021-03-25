Interfacing Places 2nd in Top Business Transformation Consultants by Independent Research Analyst Firm Wimgo

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Interfacing Technologies Inc. Press Release

Montreal, Canada, March 25, 2021 --



“Just to be listed alongside Bain & Company, Deloitte, McKinsey & Company, and Boston Consulting Group is a major accomplishment, but to take the #2 silver spot is a true testament of Interfacing’s proven methodologies, expertise, and innovative transformation software,” said Scott Armstrong, Interfacing’s Managing Partner.



Wimgo uses a multi-phase selection process beginning with a holistic review by their data analyst team to check any red flags or unresolved complaints. It then selects its curated list using its expert review team on five main criteria, assigning them numerical values. Interfacing is proud to have been ranked 5/5 within all categories:

· Reputation (5/5)

Analysis of all reviews across verifiable platforms to determine overall sentiment.

· Expertise (5/5)

Team experience and knowledge, along with number of years in business.

· Service Quality (5/5)

The quality of service delivered measured by quality, speed, and value.

· Consistency (5/5)

Rate at which the business consistently produce high quality outcomes.

· Customer Service (5/5)

· Reputation and quality of customer experience departments.



Business transformation is the key ingredient in many recipes. Successful digital transformation, M&A, agile work methods, rapid growth, innovation, continuous improvement, and many other initiatives cannot be achieved without successful business transformation. COVID-19 made it apparent to all organizations that agility and transformation was no longer an option but an imperative to survive. No matter the maturity of your organization, Interfacing’s consulting team have the methods and experience to guide your organization through all stages of transformation, from infancy to adulthood.



“We owe our success to our process approach,” states Matias Fontecilla, Service Manager, Interfacing Pacific. “To truly transform, organizations must adopt disruptive business capabilities and flexible processes. Our program equips organizations with the capabilities they need to design, model, measure, mature and automate their business”. Matias goes on to claim, “In our space, it’s crucial to have a portfolio that keeps up with how the World is evolving. Our focus therefore goes beyond traditional transformation to also include areas such as Resilience (BCP, BIA, DRR) and Compliance.”



A key differentiator of Interfacing to other digital and business transformation consulting firms is that Interfacing offers its own innovative technology solution in support of transformation programs. Interfacing’s transformation suite provides a digital blueprint of the enterprise to gain insight into impacts, digitalize work methods and promote collaboration. Interfacing’s software solutions deliver the transparency required to reduce complexity, improve execution and facilitates agility and change. Interfacing’s integrated management system is a one-stop-shop for managing transformation programs.



About Interfacing

Interfacing Technologies is a global leader in business and digital transformation, empowering organizations to efficiently govern business complexity through process based and data driven- quality, performance, and compliance management solutions. Interfacing’s solutions are intuitively designed for business users, facilitating multiple organizational programs within a single integrated platform and covering the full spectrum of automation, improvement, and governance initiatives.



About Wimgo

Wimgo is a team of dedicated professionals which review tens of thousands of service providers and systematically screen and rank them using proprietary methods. By doing so, it helps companies find the best service providers to select, which are likely to deliver the most consistently high quality outcomes. To date – Wimgo has helped create over 1 M connections with service providers with 95% of them being positive experiences.



Wingo rating: https://wimgo.com/s/usa/business-transformation-consultants/Business transformation



Contact Interfacing Technologies:

+1 514 737 7333 (Direct)

sales@interfacing.com

Scott Armstrong

+1 514 737 7333



www.interfacing.com



