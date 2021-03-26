UK DIT Joins Forces with Nigeria’s Mining Community with Online Trade Show

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Nigeria Mining Week Press Release

Abuja, Nigeria, March 26, 2021 --(



Despite the recent challenges to the industry globally, the interest in Nigeria’s mining future has not receded. The small-scale mining sector in particular, is ripe with opportunities for development.



"The UK has many years of experience in the mining sector and over time, has developed an array of solutions and technologies that can change how mining is done," says Oluwaseyi Adepoju, Trade Advisor at the UK DIT. "The goal is to join forces to create a safer prosperous mining sector in Nigeria,” he adds.



High-level speakers at opening

Supported by Nigeria’s Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, the Miners Association of Nigeria and PwC Nigeria, the online trade show will include a high-level opening ceremony and showcase more than ten companies.



Registration and participation in the UK DIT Alternative Mining Equipment Trade Show is free of charge and open to anyone looking to attend the trade show and reach out to the exhibitors.



"The audience should expect a wide range of mining technologies and equipment from a variety of UK suppliers and manufacturers, eager to engage with the audience. There will also be partner financial institutions willing to offer equipment financing options,” explains Oluwaseyi.



He adds: “It's also an opportunity to network with mining stakeholders, officials, association representatives, mining experts, banks and finance houses.”



The trade show will be held on an innovative platform, enabling networking, video meetings, questions and answers as well as live chats.



Digital value add

“We’ve seen throughout the COVID pandemic during the last year that mining activities in Nigeria have continued wherever possible, while digital engagement has been invaluable to keep the communication lines and even more importantly, business discussions, open,” says Sabrina Tab, event manager of Nigeria Mining Week, the leading trade expo and conference in the country for the last five years.



She adds: “Our own digital offering has also evolved to support our partners through this time and the backing and enthusiasm of the mining community have been infectious. We look forward to being part of this next digital offering with the UK DIT, which is a golden opportunity for all stakeholders to explore UK-Nigeria synergies for the prosperity of the country’s mining sector. And then I know the next live Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja in October, is eagerly awaited by all.”



The Alternative Mining Equipment Trade Show programme highlights include:



Opening Session: 31 March 2021 – 11:00 Lagos | London



Theme: Enhancing the UK/Nigeria Trade Relationship



Speakers:

· Emma Wade Smith OBE, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner (HMTC) for Africa at Department for International Trade (DIT)

· Hon. Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Nigeria

· Alh. Mohammed Kankara, President, Miners Association of Nigeria

· Cyril Azobu, Head Advisory and Mining Leader, PwC Nigeria

· Oluwaseyi Adepoju, Trade Adviser - Lead, Agriculture & Mining Sector, UK Department for International Trade, Nigeria



Company showcases: 31 March 2021 11:45 Lagos | London



Exhibitors Include: Air-Seal Products Ltd, Equipment Africa and Partners, GeoSLAM, GuidelineGeo, RD Jackson, Unatrac / Mantrac Ltd



Networking and Online Meetings - 31 March 2021 - All Day engagement with the audience, speakers and exhibitors.



The UK Department of International Trade is the British Government department that helps UK-based companies succeed in an increasingly global economy. DIT also helps overseas companies bring their high-quality investment to the UK. The Department offers free advice and support to help businesses take advantage of international opportunities. From local experts in the UK to webinars and outward trade missions, DIT provides businesses with knowledge, advice and practical support to help them grow their international sales. Headquartered in London, DIT has professional advisers around the UK and staff across more than 100 countries.



Nigeria Mining Week is an annual event and online platform for all the mining stakeholders and influencers in the public and private sector wanting to do business in Nigeria. Established five years ago, it is organised by the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) in collaboration with PwC and Clarion Events Africa and is supported by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.



Nigeria Mining Week live event dates and location:

Dates: 11-13 October 2021

Annemarie Roodbol

+27217003500



http://www.nigeriaminingweek.com



