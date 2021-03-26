Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Conference Chair for MilSatCom USA 2021 Has Released an Official Invitation Letter

Mr Alula Berhane, CEO, ABB International Consulting, LLC, has invited military, government and industry experts within SATCOM to attend MilSatCom USA 2021.

Arlington, VA, March 26, 2021 --(



Interested parties can register at $399 for military and government personnel and $1499 for commercial organisations at: www.milsatcom-usa.com/pr6prcom.



This year, MilSatCom USA will be chaired by Mr Alula Berhane, a retired Lieutenant Colonel from the United States Air Force, with over 25 years of service. During his service, Mr Berhane gained in depth experiences in the areas of Military Satellite Communication (MILSATCOM), Defense Meteorological Satellite Program (DMSP) and USAF Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programs in over 20 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He is now the owner and CEO of ABB International Consulting, LLC.



Ahead of the event, Mr Berhane has written a letter of invitation, from which an excerpt is below:

"This forum is designed to provide a place for all levels of military, government and industry to meet, discuss, and align their vision to continually improve US MILSATCOM to meet today’s threat with the most advanced technologies available. It offers an opportunity to explore critical topics (such as the emergence of the US Space Force and the importance of rapid acquisition), raise questions, and network with stakeholders from around the DoD to formulate the next iteration of US MILSATCOM readiness. Moreover, it also brings leading allied partners to the table to present their perspective and share their unique expertise to explore ideas for mutually beneficial ends.



"In putting together the agenda, we have brought together a group of leaders and practitioners who really know SATCOM: from overall direction to cutting edge programs to operational end-users, there is no better place to explore all facets of MILSATCOM and gain clarity about the way ahead. This will ensure that we stay firmly at the forefront and consistently provide our Warfighters with the ability to fight and win."



Mr Berhane’s full invitation letter is available to read at www.milsatcom-usa.com/pr6prcom.



MilSatCom USA 2021 is a key date in the calendar for those wanting to network virtually with military, government and industry within SATCOM, and to explore MILSATCOM in depth.



MilSatCom USA 2021

June 23rd – 24th 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Website: www.milsatcom-usa.com/pr6prcom .

Gold Sponsors: Lockheed Martin and Northrup Grumman

Exhibitor: SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation



For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries contact Lauren Pears on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or Lpears@smi-online.co.uk



Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Arlington, VA, March 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- On June 23th – 24th 2021, military, government and industry professionals will convene virtually to discuss the present and future of MILSATCOM at the 5th annual MilSatCom USA conference. Covering topics such as the emergence of the US Space Force, rapid acquisition, SATCOM resiliency and redundancy, partnership and collaboration and more, this forum will be a crucial date for all those in the industry.Interested parties can register at $399 for military and government personnel and $1499 for commercial organisations at: www.milsatcom-usa.com/pr6prcom.This year, MilSatCom USA will be chaired by Mr Alula Berhane, a retired Lieutenant Colonel from the United States Air Force, with over 25 years of service. During his service, Mr Berhane gained in depth experiences in the areas of Military Satellite Communication (MILSATCOM), Defense Meteorological Satellite Program (DMSP) and USAF Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programs in over 20 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He is now the owner and CEO of ABB International Consulting, LLC.Ahead of the event, Mr Berhane has written a letter of invitation, from which an excerpt is below:"This forum is designed to provide a place for all levels of military, government and industry to meet, discuss, and align their vision to continually improve US MILSATCOM to meet today’s threat with the most advanced technologies available. It offers an opportunity to explore critical topics (such as the emergence of the US Space Force and the importance of rapid acquisition), raise questions, and network with stakeholders from around the DoD to formulate the next iteration of US MILSATCOM readiness. Moreover, it also brings leading allied partners to the table to present their perspective and share their unique expertise to explore ideas for mutually beneficial ends."In putting together the agenda, we have brought together a group of leaders and practitioners who really know SATCOM: from overall direction to cutting edge programs to operational end-users, there is no better place to explore all facets of MILSATCOM and gain clarity about the way ahead. This will ensure that we stay firmly at the forefront and consistently provide our Warfighters with the ability to fight and win."Mr Berhane’s full invitation letter is available to read at www.milsatcom-usa.com/pr6prcom.MilSatCom USA 2021 is a key date in the calendar for those wanting to network virtually with military, government and industry within SATCOM, and to explore MILSATCOM in depth.MilSatCom USA 2021June 23rd – 24th 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlyWebsite: www.milsatcom-usa.com/pr6prcom .Gold Sponsors: Lockheed Martin and Northrup GrummanExhibitor: SKY Perfect JSAT CorporationFor sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries contact Lauren Pears on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or Lpears@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



www.milsatcom-usa.com/pr6prcom



