Military Space USA 2021 to Host US DoD Panel Discussion on "Delivering the Next Generation of Space Leaders"

The 2nd annual Military Space USA conference will feature a panel discussion with US Space Force and US Air Force representatives on training and education within the US space enterprise.

There is a growing consensus that the next major war is going to occur at least partly in space, so the US DoD must prepare its people to fight and win in the space domain. This means that education and training in space warfare across all ranks is critical for winning the wars of the future.



As such, SMi Group are pleased to announce that Military Space USA 2021 will include a panel discussion on Day One which will examine training and education in the US space enterprise, with a number of leading figures in the field. Topics will include new approaches and ways of thinking for space warfare training, the need to change the perception of space among personnel in the US military, and how training and education can be further enhanced for future space leaders.



The panel discussion, "Delivering the Next Generation of Space Leaders," will discuss:



Introduction to the US space education enterprise

Realigning how we view space power: driving to consider space superiority as essential as air superiority in the future operating environment

Foundation of space, cyber and information power: how to integrate new ways of thinking into air staff

Concluding thoughts: how we enhance training and education for future leaders



To be discussed by:

· Moderator: Colonel Jeff Greenwood, Space Force Liaison to USAFA, US Space Force

· Dr Andrea Harrington, Director and Associate Professor, Schriever Space Scholars, AFSPACE, Air University, US Air Force

· Colonel Luke Sauter, Professor and Head, Dept Astronautics, US Air Force Academy

· Dr Wendy Whitman Cobb, Associate Professor of Strategy and Security Studies, School of Advanced Air and Space Studies, US Air Force



The full conference speaker line-up, brochure and agenda is available on www.milspaceusa.com/pr6prcom.



Military Space USA 2021

Conference: June 8th – 9th 2021

Focus Day: June 7th 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Gold Sponsors: ExoAnalytic Solutions and Northrup Grumman

Sponsor: Hughes



