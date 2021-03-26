GeoComm Releases Software Application Aimed at Empowering GIS Data Users and Data Maintainers

Press Releases GeoComm Press Release

About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems. These systems route emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, map the caller’s location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Over the last 25 years, GeoComm has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. In addition, in 2020 our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include fifteen statewide projects across the country. To learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence offerings visit www.geo-comm.com. St. Cloud, MN, March 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- GeoComm, a leading provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, announces the release of GeoComm Contributor an application designed specifically for achieving Public Safety Grade GIS Data. By improving workflows and collaboration, GeoComm Contributor empowers a wide range of local GIS data authorities to overcome day-to-day GIS maintenance workflow challenges with a consistent method to submit updates.“GeoComm Contributor is a core element of GeoComm’s Public Safety Location Intelligence Platform, empowering agencies with an innovative, cloud-native, collaboration tool to improve their GIS data. We know that in an emergency every second counts and GIS data and location information is disparate, inconsistent, and expanding,” said Erik Loberg, Vice President of Public Safety Applications. “GeoComm Contributor and our entire Public Safety Location Intelligence Platform, provides a new way to get the right location information, on the right map, for the right people, at the right time.”GeoComm Contributor solves the pervasive workflow issue within public safety agencies of filing, receiving, and initiating feedback on the GIS data. Agencies increase their efficiency with this cloud-native tool which can be utilized by GIS data users and GIS data maintainers alike to streamline the flow of data by leveraging a single software solution to access the same GIS data.Visit https://geo-comm.com/contributor/ to learn more about GeoComm Contributor and our Public Safety Location Intelligence Platform.About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems. These systems route emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, map the caller’s location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Over the last 25 years, GeoComm has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. In addition, in 2020 our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include fifteen statewide projects across the country. To learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence offerings visit www.geo-comm.com. Contact Information GeoComm

Amanda Romaine

320-240-0040



www.geo-comm.com



