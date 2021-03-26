Care3 Offers Full Enterprise Suite of Virtual Care Services, Adding Telehealth

Press Releases Care3 Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, March 26, 2021 --(



“Care3 delivers a fully-integrated virtual care experience for providers looking for one system that does it all,” says David S. Williams III, CEO and Co-Founder of Care3. “Whether a provider organization needs HIPAA-compliant messaging, telehealth, or deeper care coordination and real-world data collection, Care3 offers the full suite.”



Unlike other telehealth solutions, Care3 offers up to four (4) simultaneous participants per call. Care3 offer gives providers the option to save and upload the entire telehealth session to the patient’s health timeline. Care3 will also offer telehealth services direct to consumers as part of its annual subscription membership.



Health plans can also partner with Care3 to enable network providers with virtual care capabilities. Many providers have neither the time nor resources necessary to adequately evaluate technology solutions. Health plans can take the lead in equipping their network providers to provide care virtually in the current pandemic with Care3 offering a complete set of virtual capabilities on one integrated platform.



To learn more, visit www.care3.co/providers. To schedule a demo, visit www.care3.co/request-a-demo.



About Care3™



Jon Chun

415-967-3793



www.care3.co



