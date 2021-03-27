NATO and Eastern European Nations Discuss Enhancing International Rotary Collaboration at Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2021

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, March 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Attendees of the Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe conference taking place virtually on the 22nd and 23rd May 2021, will benefit from comprehensive briefings on the crucial topics of modernisation and readiness of regional rotary fleets, procurement goals, national security, operations and interoperability, platform, and programme upgrades and much more.For those interested in attending, it is £499 for government, public sector, and military personnel and only £999 for commercial companies. Register at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/pr3A key focus of the 2021 conference is the importance of collaboration between nations and allies, including collaboration involving NATO and Eastern European nations. This is vital for improving collective military strength, joint defence, and security initiatives and enhancing interoperability.The presentations discussing international rotary collaboration include:- “Enhancing Albanian Rotary Wing Capabilities Through Collaboration with NATO Allies,” presented by Colonel Ylli Pulaj, Deputy Commander (Acting Commander), Albanian Air Force- “The Role of the Multinational Aviation Training Centre (MATC) in Enhancing Interoperability Across the V4 Nations,” presented by Colonel Karel Valvoda, Director Multinational Aviation Training Centre (MATC), Czech Air Force- “The Importance of International Operations in Enhancing Slovenian Helicopter Capabilities,” presented by Lieutenant Colonel Janez Gaube, Commander, 15th Wing, Slovenian Air Force- “Interoperability and Standardisation in European Military Helicopter Training,” presented by Mr José Pablo Romera Martín, EDA Project Officer Rotary Wing, European Defence Agency (EDA)The full speaker line-up and complimentary event brochure is available to download at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/pr3Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 202119th-20th May 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlySponsored by Bell Helicopter and LeonardoSMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/pr3



