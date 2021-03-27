Drug-Free Tennessee Plans Virtual Awareness Campaign for World Health Day 2021

Press Releases Drug Free South Press Release

Drug-Free Tennessee is planning a virtual awareness campaign for World Health Day this April 2021.

Nashville, TN, March 27, 2021 --(



DFT works closely with the Church of Scientology Nashville to host these events each year. The 2020 event was naturally canceled due to COVID-19, and for 2021, the group plans to take it virtual, sharing resources all day on April 7.



Drug-Free Tennessee provides education on the truth about drugs, which is of course its mission, and ties right into healthy living. Spokesperson for the group, Julie Brinker said, “You can’t have overall health and wellness with harmful street drugs in your system, and Drug-Free Tennessee is working hard to spread that message around the state.” Other educational initiatives for a healthy lifestyle will be shared virtually as well, including tips for eating and exercising.



This is the sixth year Drug-Free Tennessee (DFT) has worked with the community to celebrate World Health Day. DFT is a chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW), which has as its mission to educate people about the dangerous effects of drugs so they understand and can make informed choices on the subject. The Tennessee chapter provides educational materials free of charge to anyone working on drug prevention, and observes World Health Day as a vital point of awareness on the hazards of illegal and dangerous drugs.



Arlo Dixon

615-358-8338



www.drugfreetn.org



