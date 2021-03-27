Private Placement Debt Markets is Now “Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets”

Los Angeles, CA, March 27, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Steve Muehler, the Founder & Senior Managing Member of Private Placement Markets, today announced that he has re-acquired all equity shares of the Company and renamed the Company’s Debt Capital Division, “Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets.”
Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets' updated website can not be found at www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.com.
Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets offers its clients “Private Debt Capital Advisory Services” for financing in the private and public capital markets throughs the issuance of debt, equity, or hybrid securities.
Note: Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets does not provide any Broker Dealer Related Services.
Additional Online Resources:
About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:
Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com
Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler
Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler
AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler
All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.
News Source: Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC