AIEDC and GENESIS-A.I. Signed an MOU Cooperation Agreement, The 2 Companies Are on the Equity Crowdfunding Platform NetCapital.com

The Parties will coordinate their efforts as it relates to common goals in the field of Research and Development Work related to Artificial Intelligence, as well as - Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

Huntington Beach, CA, March 28, 2021 --(



The Parties will coordinate their efforts as it relates to common goals in the field of Research and Development Work related to Artificial Intelligence, as well as - Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).



The agreement will establish a framework for the development of joint projects for the implementation by the Parties in areas of mutual interest for the creation of - Artificial Intelligence Technologies (AIT)’s and the transfer of these technologies originating for their specific purposes, as well as providing the capacity, building, training, and technical advice.



Some of the goals of the cooperation partnership are as follows:



Carrying out research on the effectiveness in supporting the creation and innovation of specific A.I. technology and/or technologies - as well as technological transfers.



· Designing organizational structures to support innovation, and technology transfers.



· Develop Joint Programs to benefit Innovation, Technology Transfer(s), and Economic Development, as well as the Democratization of Artificial Intelligence.



About AIEDC



The Artificial Intelligence Economic Development Corporation (AIEDC), is an A.I. as a Service (AIaaS) Provider with a 5G - Cloud Mobile App Maker that will use Machine Learning to help small and midsize businesses create their own (IOS & Android) Mobile Apps with No-Code or Low-Code - so they can engage and service their Customer Base, as well as provide Front & Back Office Digitization Services for SMB’s.



About Genesis-A.I.



