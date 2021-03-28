Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Ethos BeathChapman Press Release

Receive press releases from Ethos BeathChapman: By Email RSS Feeds: 2021 Recruitment Outlook and COVID-19's Impact on Supply Chain and Procurement Professionals in Singapore

Insights from Ethos BeathChapman’s survey of over 200 mid to senior level Supply Chain and Procurement professionals in Singapore and Southeast Asia.

Singapore, Singapore, March 28, 2021 --(



The same survey conducted by the global executive recruitment firm saw 51.6% of respondents anticipating that their teams will hire moderately and for replacement roles in 2021. Although permanent hiring has traditionally been prioritised in Singapore and Southeast Asia, survey results interestingly hints at contract hiring becoming a realistic proposition for some companies.



“While the market will not expect an abundance of newly created jobs in 2021, there will be optimistic opportunities for supply chain and procurement professionals to upskill and embrace new responsibilities in 2021,” says Robert Wisdom, director of Ethos BeathChapman’s Supply Chain and Procurement practice.



Other trends uncovered by the survey include:



- Top career concerns for supply chain and procurement teams in 2021

- In-demand job opportunities in 2021 for supply chain and procurement professionals

- Top challenges in 2021 for supply chain and procurement teams

- Expectations of how teams will evolve in 2021



Ethos BeathChapman conducted this survey online from November to December 2020 with 215 supply chain and procurement professionals in Singapore and Southeast Asia. 31.2% of respondents were executive leaders, 44.7% team leads, 23.7% mid-level specialists and 0.5% were contract and junior staff members. Industries represented include consumer goods and retail, healthcare and life sciences, technology and telecommunications, industrial, energy and infrastructure, chemicals, flavour and fragrances, banking and financial services, fintech, commodities and education.



Download the full report here:



https://www.ethosbc.com/blog/2021/03/2021-supply-chain-and-procurement-report-covid-19-s-impact-and-recruitment-outlook-in-singapore-and-southeast-asia



About Ethos BeathChapman (EBC)



We are a global group of executive recruitment experts in Australia, Asia and EMEA, with a broader network beyond. Our executive search and recruitment expertise covers corporate and specialised functions across Supply Chain & Procurement, Banking & Financial Services, Technology, Fintech, Legal, Risk & Compliance, Industrial and Consumer markets, among others.



Our mid-sized agility and solutions-focused approach enables us to flex where traditional recruitment agencies have failed, and scale beyond the reach of small boutiques in developing executive recruitment solutions that meet the client’s unique needs.



Established 2005 in Sydney, EBC today has six offices worldwide in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Netherlands and the UK. In 2017, we secured the strategic investment of Will, an international group of HR solutions companies. What this means to clients and candidates is the same EBC, powered up to provide a full suite of talent solutions through Will’s portfolio of companies. Singapore, Singapore, March 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Despite hiring freezes and retrenchments described as their 2020 hiring behaviour by 52.1% of 215 supply chain and procurement professionals, a survey released today by Ethos BeathChapman points to optimistic hiring sentiments in 2021 and a gradual recovery in Singapore and Southeast Asia’s supply chain and procurement recruitment market.The same survey conducted by the global executive recruitment firm saw 51.6% of respondents anticipating that their teams will hire moderately and for replacement roles in 2021. Although permanent hiring has traditionally been prioritised in Singapore and Southeast Asia, survey results interestingly hints at contract hiring becoming a realistic proposition for some companies.“While the market will not expect an abundance of newly created jobs in 2021, there will be optimistic opportunities for supply chain and procurement professionals to upskill and embrace new responsibilities in 2021,” says Robert Wisdom, director of Ethos BeathChapman’s Supply Chain and Procurement practice.Other trends uncovered by the survey include:- Top career concerns for supply chain and procurement teams in 2021- In-demand job opportunities in 2021 for supply chain and procurement professionals- Top challenges in 2021 for supply chain and procurement teams- Expectations of how teams will evolve in 2021Ethos BeathChapman conducted this survey online from November to December 2020 with 215 supply chain and procurement professionals in Singapore and Southeast Asia. 31.2% of respondents were executive leaders, 44.7% team leads, 23.7% mid-level specialists and 0.5% were contract and junior staff members. Industries represented include consumer goods and retail, healthcare and life sciences, technology and telecommunications, industrial, energy and infrastructure, chemicals, flavour and fragrances, banking and financial services, fintech, commodities and education.Download the full report here:https://www.ethosbc.com/blog/2021/03/2021-supply-chain-and-procurement-report-covid-19-s-impact-and-recruitment-outlook-in-singapore-and-southeast-asiaAbout Ethos BeathChapman (EBC)We are a global group of executive recruitment experts in Australia, Asia and EMEA, with a broader network beyond. Our executive search and recruitment expertise covers corporate and specialised functions across Supply Chain & Procurement, Banking & Financial Services, Technology, Fintech, Legal, Risk & Compliance, Industrial and Consumer markets, among others.Our mid-sized agility and solutions-focused approach enables us to flex where traditional recruitment agencies have failed, and scale beyond the reach of small boutiques in developing executive recruitment solutions that meet the client’s unique needs.Established 2005 in Sydney, EBC today has six offices worldwide in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Netherlands and the UK. In 2017, we secured the strategic investment of Will, an international group of HR solutions companies. What this means to clients and candidates is the same EBC, powered up to provide a full suite of talent solutions through Will’s portfolio of companies. Contact Information Ethos BeathChapman

Angela Poh

+65 6692 9342



ethosbc.com

Marketing and Communications Manager



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ethos BeathChapman Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend