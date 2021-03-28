Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AppJetty Press Release

AppJetty Launches Flare Theme Builder for Magento

AppJetty has launched Flare Theme Builder with the aim of enabling them to reduce the hassle of Magento store owners in building their sites from scratch.

To know more about AppJetty and integrate Theme Flare Builder for your store, you can visit the product page. Santa Ana, CA, March 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Following great success in extensions for Magento, Shopify, and CRM, AppJetty has launched its first theme builder Flare for Magento. Flare Theme Builder is a fully responsive one-stop solution to all the website design requirements of a business and has a number of next-gen features to make a website appealing and engaging.It saves a company’s time and money in hiring a professional developer to build their site as it comes with easy-to-use dynamic page builder and drag-and-drop widgets. It also comes with custom CSS support to enable you to use any custom snippet with easy import of its CSS code. Besides, it also lets Magento store owners keep the same Magento 2 custom theme across their multiple stores without hassle.“Picking from the professional website developers and negotiating the cost of website development with them is not easy - especially when you have just started out. The world is turning digital and most of the companies look for an easy way to get their site ready. Hence, we have come up with a solution for it - our latest Theme Flare Builder for Magento. It also features three pre-defined Magento 2 custom theme templates for apparel, card, and general themes. To put it in one line, it’s got all you need to set up your site in no time and the fun part is - you don’t have to know coding! I am sure our customers will like it,” said Maulik Shah, the CEO, confidently.“People look for an easy and fast way to do everything in this fast world. So is the case with launching a website for their businesses. When you are tight on budget and have no experience about where to start, you need something that you can start off with, fast and without hassle. And here we are with our Theme Flare Builder to give you the same. With over 45 custom snippets, support for mega menu, support for integration of Instagram, GTM, and Google Analytics, one-step checkout, and more, it can be your ideal partner to get your site off the ground in a matter of days!” commented Namita Sheth.About AppJettyAppJetty is an ISO-certified company and an official ISV partner of SugarCRM and SuiteCRM and has a team of certified Magento and Odoo developers. Over the last decade, it has made it big in the market of Sugar/Suite CRM and Magento extensions.To know more about AppJetty and integrate Theme Flare Builder for your store, you can visit the product page. Contact Information AppJetty

